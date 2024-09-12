MTV VMAs 2024: Sabrina Carpenter's 1991 Madonna outfit to Tate McRae's 2001 Britney dress

Megan Thee Stallion in Britney Spears' snake ensemble Sabrina Carpenter paid tribute to Madonna in a strapless white gown that the singer had originally worn to the Oscars in 1991.

Megan replicated Britney's snake-wielding "I'm A Slave 4 U" performance from 2001 VMAs.

Megan The Stallion was on the hosting duties as she recreated the iconic Britney Spears look from the 2001 VMAs. She replicated Britney's snake-wielding "I'm A Slave 4 U" performance from that year. The outfit features an embellished green cutout bra, bedazzled shorts with fabric adornments, and butterfly body stickers. The icing on the cake was the giant yellow python wrapped around her shoulders.

Tate McRae stuns in an all-black Britney Spears-inspired look

Tate McRae pays tribute to Britney Spears by recreating her 2001 VMAs red carpet look.

Tate McRae walked the red carpet in an all-black ensemble, featuring black undergarments with a cutout lace mini dress by Roberto Cavalli, paying tribute to Britney Spears by recreating her iconic 2001 VMAs red carpet look.

Halsey brings back Elizabeth Hurley's vintage red gown

Halsey honours Elizabeth Hurley she wears her 1991 red dress.

Halsey shows up in a vintage scarlet leopard gown by Versace, originally designed by Elizabeth Hurley in 1996. “This dress was literally a miracle to find,” said Halsey at the VMAs pre-show. They honoured Elizabeth Hurley as the dress has not been worn since 1996. Halsey wore their bright red hair long and straight, kept minimal makeup, and wore a muted maroon lip shade.

Sabrina Carpenter has a Madonna and Marilyn moment

Sabrina Carpenter dazzles in a sparkly dress while having a Madonna and Marilyn moment at the red carpet of VMAs.

At the VMAs, Sabrina Carpenter paid tribute to Madonna by donning a sequin, strapless white gown that the singer had originally worn to the Oscars in 1991. The vintage gown by Bob Mackie features a romantic sweetheart neckline and clear crystals, exuding old Hollywood glamour. The gown was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.’

Paris Hilton reinvents herself

Paris Hilton brings back a shredded version of her iconic 21st birthday dress look.

Paris Hilton wore a shredded version of her iconic 21st birthday look to the VMAs red carpet. This glittering ripped silver dress was a nod to her infamous chainmail dress from two decades ago. She paired it with a matching clutch and a sleek wet-hair look.