Musty-smelling clothes this monsoon? Try these 5 easy fixes at home

Monsoon brings a host of wardrobe woes, but one that you can't miss is the musty smell in clothes. High humidity means clothes take longer to dry, and that extra dampness gives bacteria and mould spores time to settle into the fabric. This can also happen when you leave damp clothes in the laundry bag for too long, or when clothes are stored in a poorly ventilated wardrobe.

High humidity can leave clothes smelling musty during the monsoon. (Adobe Stock)

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These simple at-home fixes, curated using common kitchen and household ingredients, can help you tackle odour at the source rather than just masking it.

1. Baking soda: Add half a cup of baking soda to your wash, or sprinkle it directly into drawers and closets. It’s alkaline, so it neutralises the acidic odour compounds bacteria leave behind.

2. Lemon juice soak: Soak the mustiest parts of a garment in a lemon juice and water solution, then air dry. The citric acid helps break down odour-causing residue and slows bacterial growth.

3. White vinegar soak: For deeper mustiness, mix roughly a cup of white vinegar into a gallon of water and let clothes sit submerged for an hour before washing as usual. The acetic acid dissolves odour-trapping residue and softens fabric; avoid it on spandex or elastane, since acid can weaken those fibres over time.

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Sun and airflow: The simplest fix is still the most effective: Hang clothes out the moment the sun appears. UV exposure and airflow genuinely kill bacteria and evaporate moisture – this is the one step every laundry expert agrees actually disinfects, not just deodorises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Sun and airflow: The simplest fix is still the most effective: Hang clothes out the moment the sun appears. UV exposure and airflow genuinely kill bacteria and evaporate moisture – this is the one step every laundry expert agrees actually disinfects, not just deodorises. {{/usCountry}}

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5. Vodka spray: Mix three parts unflavoured vodka with one part water in a spray bottle and use this as a deodorizer for your clothes. It's an antimicrobial and leaves no scent behind once dry.

Pro tips: Don’t overload the washing machine, as cramped clothes can’t rinse properly, which leaves sweat and detergent residue behind. Move wet laundry to the dryer or line immediately rather than letting it sit, and leave the washing machine door slightly open between loads so it doesn’t trap moisture itself.

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(Written by Diya Agrawal)