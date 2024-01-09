Nail it right this season with these manicures

Silver sparkle Cherry red nails are trending this season(Photo: Shutterstock)

Silver sparkly nails are perfect for the wedding season(Photo: Instagram)

Nothing screams wedding season more than silver sparkly nails which are equal parts understated and fun! On a clear base, paint thin stars and circles in silver paint and sprinkle some sparkle magic on them for an added effect. Finish off with a glossy top coat.

Cherry red

Cherry red nails are trending this season(Photo: Instagram)

Transcending seasons and also a social media favourite, cherry red nails has the power to really shine through the season. With its enduring allure and quiet luxury vibe, it can be pulled off by anyone à la short or long nails. A sophisticated and timeless pick, it can also be experimented via micro-French tips, a little heart nail art or a white and red swirl design.

Gold tips

Gold tips nail manicure(Photo: Instagram)

For a luxe and glamorous manicure this season, pair a metallic gilded tip with a classic nude for a festive accent. Use grey or transparent nail colours for the base and gold for detailing. With short nails making a comeback, thin gold French tips are the right way to jump on the trend. Moreover, even almond-shaped golden nails can make a strong nail statement.

Champagne velvet

Champagne velvet nails(Photo: Instagram)

With velvet and shimmer styles taking the centre stage this season, blend them together and opt for a champagne velvet manicure. It is the most versatile pick for the season as it allows you to effortlessly sail through all the festive celebrations. Using a sparkling nail polish and velvet powder, you can achieve the plush and soft finish.

Leafy green

Leafy green nails(Photo: Instagram)

Winter manicures are incomplete without a dash of the moody green hues. Spend time in Nature this season with a green manicure adds depth to the season. Dark green nails are the perfect way to dip a finger in the trend as they play the perfect base to flower, petals or plaid print additions and also goes with just about everything.

Chrome French

Chrome French nails(Photo: Instagram)

While last winter was all about the darker hues, there will be an uptick in the lighter shades this year. With a new twist on the classic French manicure, try the dreamy chrome French nail that is subtle yet statement-making. Easy to emulate and pull off, the shimmery manicure is perfect for someone who likes to keep it minimal.

Get it right

Embrace colours like pristine white, soft vanilla and soothing pastel shades and apply chrome powder for a heavenly finish.

Ring in the celebrations with a hint of glamour. Glittery nail polish or accent nails never go out of style.

Choose silver or gold glitters for a classic touch, or explore a variety of glitter shades to add a modern twist to your festive manicure.

Inputs by nail artist Dhwani Daman