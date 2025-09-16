Edit Profile
    New York Fashion Week 2025: Badshah, Ahan Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari and others steal the spotlight

    From oversized denim to metallics and animal prints, celebs at New York Fashion Week, which concluded yesterday, served looks as daring as the runway.

    Published on: Sep 16, 2025 5:36 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    Celebrities brought energy and style to NYFW in denim, leather, metallics, and fur. Every outfit captured personality and flair, turning the front row into a showcase of bold, confident fashion. These moments proved that the season’s biggest trends are shaped not just on the runway but by those watching. Have a look

    Badshah, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ahan Shetty
    Badshah

    Badshah brought street-luxe to the Alexander Wang show in double denim, chunky boots, diamond brooches, and futuristic sunnies.

    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty kept it sharp at the COS AW25 showcase in a charcoal cardigan, tailored trousers and sleek black shades.

    Elle Fanning

    Elle Fanning embraced modern Americana at the Coach show in jeans, a matching trench, and the classic Tabby bag.

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari brought effortless polish to the COS AW25 show in a burgundy sweater dress, thigh-high boots, and a plaid bag.

    Jessica Alba

    Jessica Alba served after-dark glam at the Tory Burch show in a sheer metallic blouse, burgundy leather skirt, fishnets, pumps, and an oversized clutch

    Cardi B

    Cardi B stole the show at Alexander Wang in a bold animal-print fur jacket and lace-up boots

