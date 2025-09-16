New York Fashion Week 2025: Badshah, Ahan Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari and others steal the spotlight

Celebrities brought energy and style to NYFW in denim, leather, metallics, and fur. Every outfit captured personality and flair, turning the front row into a showcase of bold, confident fashion. These moments proved that the season’s biggest trends are shaped not just on the runway but by those watching. Have a look
Badshah
Badshah brought street-luxe to the Alexander Wang show in double denim, chunky boots, diamond brooches, and futuristic sunnies.
Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty kept it sharp at the COS AW25 showcase in a charcoal cardigan, tailored trousers and sleek black shades.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning embraced modern Americana at the Coach show in jeans, a matching trench, and the classic Tabby bag.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari brought effortless polish to the COS AW25 show in a burgundy sweater dress, thigh-high boots, and a plaid bag.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba served after-dark glam at the Tory Burch show in a sheer metallic blouse, burgundy leather skirt, fishnets, pumps, and an oversized clutch
Cardi B
Cardi B stole the show at Alexander Wang in a bold animal-print fur jacket and lace-up boots