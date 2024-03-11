Oscars 2024: Hollywood stars turn sirens in silver

It was ell eyes on the Oscar Awards 2024 that drew to a close a few hours ago. As Hollywood's hottest stars headed to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, it made for a night to remember. Not only did the much-awaited event turn up iconic photo and speech moments, but also saw the focus on the dramatic display of outfits - from fishtail gowns to jaw-dropping jewellery and other accessories. And among the styles, one trend that stood out was silver. The glam metallic hue was spotted on quite a few stars who epitomised elegance in their dresses in silver details as well as jewellery. Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen in their gorgeous Tamara Ralph and Oscar de la Renta gowns at the Oscar Awards 2024 (Instagram)

Here's who rocked the sparkly look

Actor Jessica Alba dazzled in a shiny off-shoulder silver gown with low-neckline and beautiful rosettes by designer Tamara Ralph. She teamed that with matching silver heels. Supermodel and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen opted for an Oscar de la Renta high-necked halter gown with botanical motifs that were covered in sequins.



Rosettes to botanical motifs for Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen(Instagram)

Actor and producer Quinta Brunson was also a head-turner in her sheer Marc Bouwer gown with high slits and striking silver beading.

Quinta Brunson and Anya Taylor-Joy who also rocked their silver gowns(Instagram)





Actor Florence Pugh brought out her sparkly game in Del Core's silver corset gown while actor Anya Taylor-Joy who also presented an award, shimmered in her gorgeous strapless silver-grey Dior gown with petal-shaped flaps.

So much to choose from for your party look, so take a cue!