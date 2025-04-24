Palak Tiwari on her fashion sense: Our generation is confident in its own style

Palak Tiwari might be a new face in the film industry, but her sartorial choices have been making headlines from even before she made her debut. “What I have learned from my mom (actor Shweta Tiwari) is that fashion is comfort and whatever you look good in. So, comfort is my fashion language. Whatever makes me feel the most comfortable and my most confident is what I like to wear. And in a time when you are getting styled for all occasions, your personal style becomes just a pair of baggy jeans and a t-shirt,” Palak Tiwari says. Outfit: Virgio | Jewellery: Shri Paramani Jewels | Actor Palak Tiwari cuts an elegant figure in a white embroidered vest paired with a matching ruffled midi skirt. The look is spruced up with a statement choker that features uncut diamonds, pearls, blue sapphire and ruby, set in gold.(Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar)

Outfit: Chique | The actor looks fresh as a daisy in this flowy, ankle-length wrap dress from Chique. Adorned with white floral and bamboo motifs, this rich red outfit is ideal for a breezy summer day or a relaxed evening gathering.(Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar)

The actor, who is set to arrive on the big screen with her next release The Bhootnii, feels the current lot of actors stands apart in their style due to their confidence. “Our generation is confident in its own style, and we don’t take the pressure of people's judgement. Now, we're facing it so much that we have become desensitised to it. It's like, ‘You're going to criticise me anyway, so I might as well do what I want to do’,” she says.

Outfit: Virgio | Jewellery: Shri Paramani Jewels | Palak is a vision in a white embroidered vest and ruffled midi skirt. It is complemented with a statement choker featuring intricate gemstone and gold work(Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar)

Talking of judgement, does she feel the pressure of being presentable at all times due to the limelight? “The pressure of looking presentable at all times used to bother me initially in my career. My first few months of being papped, I used to worry about it. But now, I like people knowing that I'm human, that I have bad hair days and I don’t have great skin all the time. We need to normalise this a lot more,” she responds.

Saree: Navyasa created by LIVA | Jewellery: Shri Paramani Jewels | Palak is draped to perfection in a green floral printed satin saree from Navyasa created by LIVA. The saree’s delicate pink floral prints create a look that’s equal parts refreshing and sophisticated. Her look is rounded off with big polki earrings, bordered with small pearl and diamonds.(Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar)

Even though people look up to her style, she doesn’t take the pressure of that responsibility. “I don't take the pressure of creating trends. If we go into it with that intention, then it will never happen. Trends are created when people are feeling their most comfortable and that's why they look so effortlessly cool, and you want to recreate that. The best thing you can do is just not follow any trend at all,” she says.

Outfit: Seeaash | Palak sets bridesmaid goals in this floral lehenga from Seeaash, paired with a blouse embellished with polki and Swarovski crystals. (Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar)

As amazingly as she pulls off western wear, she rocks Indian attires too. Sharing his love for traditional wear, she says, “I love this about our traditional fashion that we've evolved it with time, and we've modernized it. We've made it so with the time and so present. I will look as modern in my Indian traditional wear today, as I will in my western wear. I will look as young as I can with my tank top and jeans, as I will in my kurtis and jeans. It is something that only India has done.”

Outfit: Kasbah Clothing | Palak looks striking in an intricate sleeveless tunic and trouser set from Kasbah Clothing. Featuring multi-thread embroidery, sequin embellishments and leather patchwork detailing, the ensemble blend artisanal design with a modern silhouette. (Photo: Siddharth Jaiswar)

Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Siddharth Jaiswar

Videographer: Noor Alam Khan

Stylist: Sameer Katariya

Styling team: Priyanka Sethi

Makeup: Ankita Varkhade

Hair: Rahul Sharma

Production: Shweta Sunny, Zahera Kayanat

Draper: Nazma Zafar Khan

Talent Co-ordinator: Akash Bhatnagar

Location: Novotel Mumbai International Airport Hotel, Andheri (E)

PR Agency: Think Talkies