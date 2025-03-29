Palak Tiwari loses her cool as paparazzi call her Ananya Panday: ‘Aise kyu bolte ho’

Actor Palak Tiwari recently found herself at the receiving end of a frustrating encounter with the paparazzi. As she was being clicked, one of the photographers referred to her as Ananya Panday, leaving Palak visibly irked. Also read: Palak Tiwari breaks silence on being papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'I was hiding from Shweta Tiwari' Palak shot to fame with Bijlee Bijlee, her debut music video, also featuring Harrdy Sandhu. (Instagram)

Palak Tiwari's frustrating run-in with paparazzi

Palak Tiwari was recently spotted at the airport in Mumbai when her encounter with the paparazzi left her disheartened. As she arrived, smiling and waving at the photographers, one of them posed a question that caught her off guard: "Palak Tiwari bole ya Ananya Panday bole? (Should we call you Palak Tiwari or Ananya Panday?)"

Initially, Palak chose to ignore the remark, but when the photographers repeated the question, she couldn't help but respond. With a hint of frustration, she asked, "Hamesha aise kyu bolte ho aap log?" (Why do you always speak like this?)”. She then walked away. Despite the moment, she maintained her composure. For the airport outing, she was dressed in a black one-shoulder top featuring a Bhootnii poster and grey denim.

The video of the same has surfaced on social media, following which social media users dropped shocking face emojis in the comment section.

More about Palak Tiwari

Palak shot to fame with Bijlee Bijlee, her debut music video, also featuring Harrdy Sandhu. She has also featured in another music video, Mangta Hai Kya, with Aditya Seal. She took the big screen route to enter the industry. She will star alongside actor Salman Khan in Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans will see Palak next in Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Palak is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband Raja Chaudhary.

She will also be seen in the upcoming film Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The film, directed by Siddhant Sachdev, is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18. It is believed that the film’s trailer will be attached to Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Sikandar.