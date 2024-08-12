ParisOlympics2024: Let the Games conclude... in style

The stunning closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 featured scintillating performances and pyrotechnics — not to mention Tom Cruise’s dramatic abseiling entry and motorbike exit. Rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre ushered in LA 2028 with a beachside mini-concert

The ceremony began with French swimmer Léon Marchand, who won four golds and bronze at the Paris Games, extinguishing the cauldron and carrying the lantern with the Olympic flame to the stadium. This was followed by the Parade of the Nation as flagbearers from each of the 205 countries made their way to the stadium led by French rugby star Antoine Dupont.

Singers Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

French musicians Yseult and Zaho de Sagazan were among those serenading attendees at the Stade de France, while breakdancer Arthur Cadre, representing the history of the Games, played the Golden Voyager during a light show.

The ceremony came to a thrilling end as Hollywood actor Tom Cruise abseiled from the roof of the Stade de France, descended in front of 71,500 spectators, grabbed the Olympic flag and jumped on a motorbike, to the delight of the audience. He was then shown boarding a plane and skydiving into the Californian city before adorning the iconic Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings.