Pedro Pascal to Ishaan Khatter: Underarm bags for men are having a moment

Underarm bags are no longer just meant for the ladies; the charming alpha-males have adopted the functionally classic shoulder bags and are sporting them on the streets. From Ishaan Khatter's tan-coloured Louis Vuitton bag that he styled with a grey body-hugging T-shirt paired with jeans and boots, to Pedro Pascal sending his fans into a tizzy with his Chanel purse tucked under his arm, women's handbags have neatly found a chic place in men's wardrobes. Hollywood and Bollywood heartthrobs are championing this cool trend. Alpha males are making a case for underarm bags.

Luxury fashion houses are further fuelling this shift. Brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta, and Balmain have featured handbags prominently in their menswear collections, showcasing smaller, structured, and statement pieces as essential accessories for all genders. Back home, brands like Sabyasachi and Lovebirds are making a case for gender-neutral handbags.

"The most significant driver of this trend is the broader movement towards gender-neutral and gender-fluid fashion. For centuries, clothing has been a rigid marker of gender, but younger generations and forward-thinking designers are actively rejecting this restrictive binary," says designer Pawan Sachdeva.

In a significant cultural and sartorial shift, the line between what is considered "menswear" and "womenswear" is rapidly dissolving. At the forefront of this evolution is the luxury handbag, an accessory once strictly confined to women's fashion, now being embraced by some of the world's most high-profile celebrity men.

Style these handbags with your classic look, which could include a basic white T-shirt, jeans, boots, and a baseball cap. You can also take inspiration from Pedro Pascal's semi-formal style and wear the handbag with pleated trousers.