Perfume oils to solid attars - how to change your summer fragrance game

The weather is definitely hot and along with dressing cool and eating right, you may also want to smell fresh in the sweltering weather. Fragrances are one sure-shot way to get you there! This time, keep aside the perfume sprays and go for something that can take you though the hot day. Perfume oils fit right in! They are not gender-specific and they go with any time of the day and night. Says Nabeel Adam Ali, Director, Swiss Arabian, "Dab on a perfume oil for an effect that lasts long. From citrusy to woodsy, earthy and more, there are fragrances that bring back memories, elevate the mood and so on."

With its long-lasting ability, perfume oils are apt for the summer (Shutterstock)

What really are perfume oils?

Sharing more on these, he adds, "Perfume oils are also known as the concentrated version of perfumes. The key factor contributing to the perfume oils' enduring scents is that they aren't diluted, which is why they are also referred to as the concentrated version of perfumes. These fragrance oils are exclusively made with natural components that come from flowers and other raw materials."



Different perfume oils and their aromas

There is a huge variety today when it comes to choosing what perfume oil to use. Nabeel outlines a few:



Go for a perfume oil that suits your mood(Pexels)

The notes of lavender, jasmine, and rose gives a sensation of freshness and romanticism.

The woody fragrances in perfume oil, which include patchouli, sandalwood, and cedarwood, are the other most prevalent type.

Oriental fragrances evoke mystery and elegance by immersing wearers on an exotic trip with rich, spicy notes like vanilla, cinnamon, and amber.

Citrus oils are energizing and tangy, with notes of lemon, orange, and grapefruit. They bring to mind sun-kissed orchards.

Gourmand fragrances which are also popular, provide decadent sweetness, smelling of chocolate, caramel, and vanilla that are comforting and reassuring.

Wondering which to go for? He shares: "Because of their classic appeal and versatility, floral and woodsy perfume oils are the most popular. Individual tastes do matter, though, as some people are attracted to the exotic charm of oriental smells, the reviving sharpness of citrus, or the comforting sweetness of gourmand scents."

Advantages over alcohol-based equivalents

There are several benefits that perfume oils have over their alcohol-based equivalents. Due to their concentrated composition, fragrances tend to remain on the skin and leave a lasting impression.



A key advantage that perfume oils and attars last longer (Shutterstock)

For individuals who prefer a more potent scent, this translates into a more robust and intense aroma. Perfume oils are also kinder to skin, making them apt for those with allergies or sensitivities. These oils also provide a degree of personalisation that is difficult to do with conventional scents. Because of its oil-based composition, which makes scent blending and layering simple, consumers are empowered to create custom fragrance combinations that suit their own preferences."

A key advantage is they can fit in anywhere, owing to their size. "Perfume oils are more portable due to their small size and spill-proof packaging, which makes them ideal for travel and touch-ups while on the go," he adds.

How solid attars work

Solid attars, also a key segment in the perfumes arena, are popular for several reasons.



Go for attar balms or attar waxes in various fragrances (Pexels)

"Compared to liquid perfume oils, solid attars provide several benefits, including portability, simplicity of application, and skin-lasting smell retention. Compared to liquid perfumes, they are less prone to spill or leak, making them handy for use when travelling. Solid attars are ideal for people with dry or sensitive skin since the wax base has a nourishing and hydrating impact on the skin," elaborates Nabeel.

He adds, "In contrast to conventional liquid perfume oils, solid attars—also referred to as attar balms or attar waxes—are a distinctive kind of smell. He explains, "They are created by mixing natural waxes, like plant-based or beeswax, with concentrated scent oils to produce a solid, balm-like consistency."