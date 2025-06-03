Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta make polka dots trend again

Time to dust off your polka dot dresses and tops, as this classic pattern is making a comeback after nearly a decade. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Met Gala in a dotted Balmain dress, and even actor Preity Zinta was spotted in a charming red and white polka dot dress at a recent IPL match. This print has also made it to runway shows for Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Alexander McQueen, and more. It’s time to air out all the polka-dot dresses and tops from your closet because this classic spotted pattern is making a big return this summer.

Origin of polka dots

The pattern gets its name from Polka, a dance genre that originated in nineteenth-century Czech Republic. Polka dots grew in popularity in the 19th century and were initially seen on flamenco dresses. Marilyn Monroe sported this print on a black-and-white swimsuit in the ‘50s.

Designers weigh in

Designer Shruti Sancheti opines, “Polka dots bridge vintage elegance with modern sensibilities. Their versatility makes them perfect for both minimalist daywear and statement occasion looks.”

Fashion designer Nitika Gujral calls the pattern timeless: “Polkas are adding that dash of fun to festive and occasion wear. I would love to incorporate them with bold embroideries and luxurious fabrics for a contemporary yet classic appeal.”

How to style polkas

This season is leaning towards adventurously styling polka dots. “You can mix different colours of polka dots to make a statement. Accessories like scarves, socks and even footwear can have these patterns to make you look every inch the fashionista,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.