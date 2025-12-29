Pyjamas are the new couture, this New Year's Eve

Move over boring cotton pyjamas! While ringing in the New Year with a pyjama party is nothing new, what’s hot now is the outfit’s couture turn. Luxury pyjamas are making waves in fashion, with Dolce & Gabbana leading the trend.

It all started when luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana leaned into the trend of making pyjamas high fashion with their Spring/Summer 2026 runway. Luxurious pyjama-like ensembles were presented as part of their elevated ready-to-wear collection.

Looks included silk and cotton pyjama shirts and pants redesigned for daytime and evening, featuring crystal-embellished pyjama sets, faux-fur slides and oversized blanket-like coats.

Other brands like Marc Jacobs, Prada and Fendi were also seen incorporating pyjama-style silhouettes into their ready-to-wear lines. This bold move signals that sleepwear aesthetics are moving into mainstream fashion and party wardrobes. From sleepwear, pyjamas have now entered the party scene, becoming the new couture staple.

Off the runway, too, this couture trend found takers with celebrities. During this holiday season, celebs’ Instagrams were flooded with festive-themed luxe loungewear sets. From Bollywood actors such as Khushi Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia, to Jennifer Lopez in Hollywood, celebrities are digging the casual vibe.