Radhikka Madan on Sanaa release delay: I am glad that Sudhanshu is taking time to strategise

Radhikka Madan-led drama Sanaa did international festival rounds four years ago and got acclaim and awards, including the Best Actor award for her at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival in 2023 and the Best Director award for Sudhanshu Saria at the same festival. It had its world première at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival but its Indian release has been in limbo ever since. Radhikka Madan in Navyasa by Liva (Photo: Vidhi Godha)

Radhikka Madan in Petticoat Lane (Photo: Vidhi Godha)

Recently, Sudhanshu had said that he doesn’t want to rush the film’s India release and wants to take his time to get it right. Ask Radhikka Madan if the delay makes her anxious and she says, “Initially it did, but now the more that I am understanding the industry and the market, I realise that every film has its own destiny. I am glad that he’s taking the time out to put it in the right way than just dumping it.”

Radhikka Madan in Morni Sarees (Photo: Vidhi Godha)

The actor adds, “It’s a very special project for both of us. It got me my first international best actor award, and his first international best director award, so we know that we have something which is very true and honest. So, it needs to be put out in the right way, it cannot be just dumped. Thus, I am glad that he is taking the time to strategise and put it out in the right way. Baaki us film ki apni kismat hai, jab aayegi aur jo karna hai karegi. It is a film closest to my heart and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

Radhikka Madan in Aliyana by Meena Bazaar (Photo: Vidhi Godha)

Radhikka’s evolution in fashion, too, has been like her acting journey. She has sported different body types for different roles and phases of her career, and it has given her a perspective on the fashion world. “When you're new in the industry, you want to listen to other people more because you feel that they have an expertise in this, and you try a lot of things as per them. What I’ve realised after spending so many years in the industry, is that nobody knows anything. They themselves are figuring it out. So, it was very important for me to find my own voice in my own style, what I felt comfortable in and what I felt was right for me,” she says.

Radhikka Madan in ROQA (Photo: Vidhi Godha)

Having undergone physical transformations over the years, the actor has learnt to adapt her style accordingly too. “With the changing body types, I just do what I want to do, I wear what I want to wear and what I feel comfortable in. But it does come with a lot of hit-and-trials. You understand your body, you understand what looks the best in terms of hair, makeup, outfits, and I love trying different things. By God’s grace, I got the opportunity to be in different bodies, gain weight for some roles, lose weight for some and see how clothes fit In that body type. After a lot of permutations and combinations, I've reached a place where I understand what works best for me, and this is what I enjoy doing and I play in that capacity,” she insists.

Radhikka Madan in Navyasa by LIVA (Photo: Vidhi Godha)