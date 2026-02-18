Ramzan ready: Why sharara and gharara remain timeless

Ramzan is a time when wardrobes begin to shift. While soft muslins come out for iftar evenings, heavier silks and brocades remain reserved for Eid. Amid several options, two silhouettes make a confident comeback, year after year: the sharara and the gharara. Khushi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Neha Dhupia rocking the timeless sharara and gharara sets.

A royal beginning The sharara and gharara trace their roots to the Mughal courts between the 16th and 19th centuries.

The gharara, with its fitted upper leg and dramatic flare at the knee, joined by a gota or lace band, is often part of a bride’s trousseau. The sharara, usually flared from the waist without a knee joint, offered a more fluid fall.

Designer Suneet Varma believes that a sense of ease is central to their charm. “They give you the freedom of movement. During festivities, women could dance or sit on the floor without feeling restricted. Today, you can modernise it with a short kurta, a corset, a long kalidaar or even an Anarkali.”

Why they fit the Ramzan mood Designer Nachiket Barve points out that their deep historical base makes them especially meaningful now. “Both garments have their foundation in Mughal and Indian history,” he explains. “That makes them feel traditional, as opposed to more contemporary kurtas and pants.” He also notes a shift in festive dressing. While lehengas remain popular, many women don’t prefer heavy outfits for every gathering. “The sharara becomes an easy breezy option,” he says.

A versatile garment Not all Ramzan evenings are the same. For iftar (the daily sunset meal during the month), an intimate gathering, Barve suggests breathable fabrics like cotton, mal mal, and chanderi in soft prints, subtle embroidery, and pastel tones. While for Eid (the festival marking the end of the month), which is grand and joyous, he suggests more details with zardozi, mukaish, chikankari, and rich brocades. Jewel tones like emerald, deep maroon and royal blue dominate. The gharara, with its dramatic flair, often becomes the star for daytime Eid visits.

Style it right Stylist Bharat Luthra feels the appeal is emotional as much as visual. “The sharara and gharara have a certain nostalgia,” he says. “When I style them, I focus on balance. If the bottom is very ornate, I keep the kurta clean. If the embroidery is subtle, I play with statement earrings or a bold lip. They allow women to feel festive but still comfortable.”

Comfort is key. Unlike a heavy skirt, the divided structure makes movement easier. That practicality, hidden beneath layers of silk and embroidery, is what keeps them relevant.