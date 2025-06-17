Raveena Tandon: Today's fashion is going back to the 1990s

Having been in the industry for more than three decades, Raveena Tandon has ensured relevancy throughout this time. And it’s not just in her work on the screen, but also in her fashion sense. Raveena Tandon shimmers in a golden halter-neck dress with a long train from Suneet Varma. Her look is further spruced up by diamond earrings from Shailja’s Fine Jewellery(Photo: Deepak Das)

Ask her how she has been able to do it with such finesses and keep herself updated with the fashion of every time and era and Raveena Tandon says, “If you are aware of what's going on, how the world is changing around you, and you just go with the flow, the fashion relevance would probably come naturally, because you will wear what is going on around you.”

Outfit: Limerick by abirr n’ nanki | Jewellery: Shailja’s Fine Jewellery | The actor is a vision in this flowy, multicoloured gown with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves. Shades of blue and green complement the ensemble’s pleated texture, while a thigh-slit adds elegance. The look is finished off with a sparkling diamond necklace featuring two light pink crystal pendants.(Photo: Deepak Das)

Opening up on her own style, the actor adds, “My fashion has never been about what is in style at that moment or not in style. I've always gone for the evergreen classics. I always wear what I'm comfortable in. My style is more about comfort dressing rather than the temporary fashion trends.”

Raveena insists that she doesn’t miss anything from the ’90s fashion scene. Reason: she feels it’s all back already. “Fashion does a whole turnaround and comes back. It's a cycle of 10 to 15 years where it keeps coming back. Today's fashion has gone back to the ’90s. Everyone is wearing similar kinds of sunglasses, those high waist pants and even low waisted clothes are back again, which we had towards the end of the ’90s. Fashion is pretty versatile and mouldable to what you think is cool and timeless classic,” she says.

Outfit: Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna | Jewellery: Shailja’s Fine Jewellery | Actor Raveena Tandon cuts a statuesque figure in a black dress with a cinched waist and long batwing sleeves with sequined shoulders. A pair of diamond and emerald teardrop earrings add extra oomph.(Photo: Deepak Das)

With her daughter Rasha Thadani also a part of the industry now, do the mother-daughter duo bond over fashion too? “It's very easy to shop for Rasha, because what she likes is what I like and vice versa. If I'm going out and I can't decide, I do ask her, and vice versa as well. It's something we bounce off of each other often. We are always together on shopping trips. This is never something that we don't do together,” she ends.

Outfit: Suneet Varma | Jewellery: Shailja’s Fine Jewellery | Raveena shimmers in this gold sequined dress with a halter neckline. Taking things up a notch is the long train of the dress and a pair of diamond earrings set in gold. (Photo: Deepak Das)

Creative Direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Photographer: Deepak Das

Words: Akash Bhatnagar

Stylist: Sameer Katariya

Makeup: Isha Singh

Hair: Ashish Bogi

Location: The Lalit Mumbai