Red lipstick only: The viral Instagram beauty trend you need to try!

If you are a lover of all things makeup and beauty, you know the number of products and the several steps it takes to get your face looking snatched. It can also be expensive to purchase these different makeup and skincare items (they go hand-in-hand). And let’s not begin with the amount of space they occupy in your vanity, spilling over on your nightstand and even around the washbasin sometimes. This $103 billion cosmetics industry (according to 2023 statistics) is constantly introducing new products every month and it shows no signs of stopping. Taylor Swift in her signature red lip colour(Instagram)

Marilyn Monroe always wore a red lipstick(Instagram)

As the trends come and go, one item which has been constantly hailed as a holy grail product and touted as a must-have by makeup artists and beauty influencers is the red lipstick. It has become a signature for many celebrities, including the likes of Hollywood’s darling, actors Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Even singers like Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna are usually spotted with this bold colour famously swiped across their lips.

Many beauty creators are using only a red lipstick to do their makeup (Instagram)

So, it’s no surprise that beauty aficionados have taken this dearly loved lip colour and found a way to incorporate more of it into their beauty routine. A new trend picking up on social media is using red lipstick all over the face in multiple ways. It gives you a natural flush to the skin, while also looking bronzed and golden. This also means that you can skip several steps in your makeup routine and complete it with just one product.

What’s the fuss about?

Skipp the contour, bronzer, blush and eyeshadow palette, use red lipstick instead. It is important to use a bullet lipstick that has a creamy consistency and is easy to blend. Don’t use liquid lipstick as it may stain and isn't as forgiving, giving you little time to blend the colour. The makeup may also crack and peel if it is layered.

Strategically place the red lipstick around your face(Instagram)

Strategically place small lines or dots on your face depending on how pigmented the lipstick is. For the best outcome, apply the colour on your temples and towards your forehead, around the outer parts of the eyes, a little above the hollows of your cheeks, and along the bridge of your nose. Draw a small V on your chin as the sun naturally hits this part of your face too. Blend all this in an upward direction. You can layer the colour if you want it bolder or add some concealer to help lighten the pigmentation.

Use a red lipstick to get a natural flush on the skin (Instagram)

Be careful tho!

While lipsticks are dermatologically tested to be safe for your skin, if it is not used in the way it was intended, there are chances of it having a negative effect. Lipsticks may contain ingredients that can irritate skin, leading to redness or allergic reactions. As they sometimes contain oils and waxes, they can clog the pores and cause breakouts or acne. Some lipsticks are formulated to last for a very long time and can stain your face, which may be difficult to remove.

Instead, use a multi-purpose stick, which is made to be used in different ways. Also, ensure you follow your makeup removal routine and take it off with a good cleaning balm or micellar water.