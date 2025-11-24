Legendary actor Dharmendra, known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. He was a significant fashion trendsetter in the 1960s and 1970s, known for his unique blend of rugged masculinity and classic elegance. He popularised several styles that remain iconic and continue to inspire fashion even today. As a tribute, we take a trip down memory lane to honour some of his best looks that started a wildfire of trends in the industry. Remembering Dharmendra: The actor who defined '70s fashion trends The sweater wrap-around



Dharmendra rocking a sweater wrapped around a crisp shirt

Long before it became a preppy trend, the He-Man of Bollywood would casually drape sweaters around his shoulders, often over a crisp shirt, giving his outfits a relaxed, polished charm. Seen in films like Sultanat (1986), the look carried an unfussy sophistication that later exploded in popularity through the ’90s and early 2000s. The double denim moment

Dharmendra's iconic rugged denim-on-denim look from Sholay.

Denim-on-denim may be a modern menswear staple today, but the actor gave it its swagger decades ago. His rugged jacket-and-jeans combination in Sholay (1975) remains one of his most iconic screen looks. He made denim feel heroic and grounded, a style that continues to echo in today’s clean, no-distress menswear edits. Earth-toned staples and scarves

Dharmendra rocking the preppy vibes featuring earthy tone staples and a scarf

The stylish actor often swapped formal ties for soft, earthy-toned scarves, adding warmth and personality to otherwise simple silhouettes. A classic example appears in Phool Aur Patthar (1966). The look has made a strong comeback today, embraced for its understated winter elegance. A touch of the West

Dharmendra’s Western-inspired leather vests gave a subtle cowboy-country style

Leather vests and Western-inspired jackets gave Dharmendra’s screen presence a subtle cowboy edge, especially visible in films like Zalzala (1988). These pieces added grit and charm, becoming an inspiration for designers revisiting retro Bollywood menswear. A fedora story

Dharmendra led the fedora hats trend, adding a romantic charm to his looks.

Long before accessories became central to styling, Dharam paaji wore fedora hats with natural ease, as in Loafer (1973). The hat added a soft romantic energy to his rugged persona, becoming part of his signature look. Today’s fedora revival owes much to icons like him who made it feel both polished and accessible. The big-collar era

Dharmendra embraced the oversized collars of the 1970s with unmatched ease.