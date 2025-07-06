Rise of lazy luxury: Fashion’s most effortless mood yet

A new mood is taking over runways and celeb wardrobes and it’s not about flexing logos or dressing to impress. It is not about dressing up. Say hello to lazy luxury, fashion’s chill new vibe where elegance meets ease. Dolce and Gabbana's SS 26

This is fashion that lets you breathe and that says “I’ve got taste” without saying a word. Think of a plain t-shirt, wide trousers, flat leather sandals or a long coat over a simple suit. There are no loud logos and no stiff collars. The polish is hidden in the fabric and the fit.

Lazy luxury vs quiet luxury

Often confused, but not the same. Quiet luxury is sleek and structured which means tailored fits, clean lines, muted tones, and quiet status. Lazy luxury, on the other hand, is softer and more relaxed. It has the same refined taste but favours comfort over crispness, basically lived-in elegance without trying too hard.

Even at recent fashion weeks, lazy luxury made a clear statement. Prada led the conversation in Milan with floaty shirts, smocked tops and sun-faded trousers. The collection felt like a good day spent in a vintage Tuscan villa. Dolce and Gabbana followed the idea with silk pyjama sets, sparkling shirts and sheer layers.

At Paris Fashion Week, Dior added sheer shirts over wide-leg pants, styled with the kind of ease that made every look feel lived-in.

How to achieve lazy luxury look

To bring lazy luxury into your own wardrobe, start by choosing pieces that feel good on the skin but still hold their shape. Go for breathable fabrics like linen, soft cotton and washed silk. Choose relaxed tailoring, unfussy silhouettes and tonal layering. Stick to a soft, neutral palette and avoid anything that looks overdone.

“Look for elevated basics that don’t demand attention but still feel luxurious. A good pair of fluid trousers or an oversized shirt can go a long way,” says designer Shruti Sancheti. “The secret is balance. You want to look effortless, not careless.”

Designer Supria Munjal agrees. “It’s about investing in pieces that move with you and age well. Think of clothes you would wear on a slow morning, but styled in a way that looks considered,” she says. “In India, we can adapt this easily with soft cottons, handwoven linens and mulmul. You can look like you’ve just stepped out of a beautiful Sunday, even on a Monday.”