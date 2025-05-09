Scarves will be the reigning accessory detail this Summer: 5 quick and slick ways to style them

One tiny stretch of cloth, endless possibilities. Scarf styling: Your favourite new Summer wardrobe hack(Photos: X)

Summer is here and so is the heat. It's almost as if our fashion-forward brains go through a bout of seasonal amnesia every time a change in weather rolls in. But for the truly committed lot, soaring or sinking temperatures have rarely ever been a cause for concern. And so it's time for a big little styling update.

The little fashion birdies flitting around all over the internet for one, have been chirping the same thing over and over again — scarves a thousand ways are going to be the THE accessory detail this season. Now if you thought scarves could only go around the neck, think again! Here we bring you 4 slick styling tips, which will instantly brighten your OOTD or OOTN, without much demanding much dexterity.

Bandanas

The simplest way to go about this has to be to fold your scarf diagonally, place the long edge along your hairline and tie the two lose ends in a tight knot by the nape of your neck. But of course, creativity knows no bounds. Slightly challenging to the fingers, but the impromptu arm workout will be very worth the aesthetic payoff. Let Sophia Esperanza guide you.

Cummerbunds

There's nothing like a basic white tee and denim or baggy pants fit. Always hits the spot. But you know what's going to make it look like a million bucks? Folding your scarf diagonally, letting the flag ends fall on one side of your waist with the lose ends fastened into a rustic knot on the other. Instant Summer update and everybody's going to be doing a double take.

Scarf styling for your basic fits

Scarf tops

There are literally a million ways to go about this. But we're going to keep it basic because turning a scarf into half your silhouette clearly means we're going the less is more route. This Moutonière halter tutorial makes it look like a cakewalk.

'Scandinavian scarves'

This needs no introduction, or a tutorial. Just throw your scarf tight against your collarbones and let the lose ends flail by your back in the wind. This goes with tanks, tees, or even full blown dresses. Just make sure your primary silhouette is slim flit and not flouncy and you're good to go.

Head wraps

You might think folding your scarf diagonally and fastening the lose ends under your chin will make it look like you're off to spend the Summer in Florence, but that's a disaster right there. Rebecca Kahane Pankow will show you the correct, and surprisingly easy way to crack that old money look with your scarf.

Which of these are you rushing to try out first?