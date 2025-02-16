Sculpted layers and abstract embroidery make for Gaurav Gupta's new capsule collection

With a knack for merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with a futuristic aesthetic, couturier Gaurav Gupta's new capsule collection consists of abstract embroidery, cascading arches, and his trademark sculpting silhouettes. Gaurav Gupta's new capsule collection inspired by Dubai's heritage and contemporary aesthetics

Unveiling the limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Dubai Economy and Tourism with a soirée at his flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, Gupta encapsulated the city's rich heritage and contemporary aesthetics through the pieces.

With the common ethos between the designer and the destination about one rooted in culture and a futuristic destination, the capsule collection features five bespoke designs, drawing inspiration from different aspects of the city's landscapes and culture.

From the rugged mountains, rocky terrains, andwind-swept desert sand to the still water in the Dubai creek, Gupta found inspiration everywhere as he translated the same in his couture pieces. It saw ensembles featuring a mix of silhouettes like fully encrusted silhouette, a metallic silver breastplate, sculpted layers, wave-like sculpting, and hand embroidery like moonstone embroidery, hand-placed crystal, delicate linear abstract embroidery along with a petal-like neckline.

Gupta said: “Creating this capsule collection was a meditative process, an exploration of form, movement, and the essence of Dubai’s identity. Every stitch, every sculpted detail, carries the energy of a city that thrives on transformation and grandeur, much like our designs.”