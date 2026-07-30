Sobhita Dhulipala closes Rahul Mishra's DEVI showcase at India Couture Week 2026

Sobhita Dhulipala brought the curtains down on Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 as she closed Rahul Mishra's showcase, marking the homecoming of the designer's acclaimed couture collection, DEVI. Fresh from its celebrated debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, DEVI returned to the Indian runway alongside Mishra's latest Festive Couture collection in an immersive presentation at the fashion gala.

(L-R) Rahul Mishra, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Divya Bhatt Mishra (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

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The showcase celebrated the designer's signature language of sculptural craftsmanship and intricate hand embroidery. Created using the house's ektaarka technique, the couture pieces transformed thread into three-dimensional surfaces reminiscent of carved stone, while the Festive Couture line reimagined occasion dressing through floral motifs, zardozi embroidery, hand-painted textiles and contemporary silhouettes rooted in Indian craftsmanship.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the garments, the evening unfolded as a multi-sensory experience. A Magnolia-inspired couture hair accessory, created in collaboration with title sponsor Nexxus New York, became a recurring design element across the presentation, while high jewellery co-designed with Tanishq Natural Diamonds complemented select looks. Dhulipala's dramatic finale tied together fashion, beauty and performance, bringing a spectacular close to this edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the garments, the evening unfolded as a multi-sensory experience. A Magnolia-inspired couture hair accessory, created in collaboration with title sponsor Nexxus New York, became a recurring design element across the presentation, while high jewellery co-designed with Tanishq Natural Diamonds complemented select looks. Dhulipala's dramatic finale tied together fashion, beauty and performance, bringing a spectacular close to this edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. {{/usCountry}}