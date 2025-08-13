Social media star Farhana Bodi's journey beyond borders

Indian-origin millionaire and social media star Farhana Bodi, best known for her stint in reality show Dubai Bling, is a woman who transcends borders. Raised across Africa, India, and the Middle East, she has built a global brand that’s equal parts heritage and high fashion. Social media star Farhana Bodi(Photo: Instagram)

From the sets of reality TV shows to red carpets around the world, the businesswoman and content creator embodies the art of celebrating where you come from — while never standing still.

“I’ve been surrounded by such diverse beauty and tradition. My style is a reflection of that. I love mixing global trends with heritage pieces — whether it’s a silk sari-inspired silhouette with a modern twist or a bold African print paired with high fashion,” she says, adding that choosing one culture over another is never the goal; it’s about honoring all parts of herself through her style.

While social media made her a household name, the constant scrutiny can be taxing. “Staying ‘on’ all the time can be exhausting. But real life has off days, and I think it’s important to show those too,” she admits.

No matter the platform, her Indian heritage remains at the heart of her identity. “It’s my way of saying, ‘I know where I come from.’ That touch of India is not just fashion — it’s memory, pride, and emotion woven into every thread,” she says.

“Indian fashion has taught me how to be bold, how to wear colour with confidence, and how to embrace femininity in all its strength," she says.

Looking ahead, she sees herself as a bridge between Indian craftsmanship and the global stage. “Indian fashion is going global. I see myself championing fusion and wearing our culture with pride.”

If Dubai fuels her ambition, it also inspires her creativity: anything feels possible. “It’s bold and always just like me.”

Farhana’s most personal project, I Woman of the World, aims to spark change for women everywhere. “I wanted to build a space where women could connect, rise, and own their voice. It’s about breaking barriers — cultural, societal, personal.”

At the core of everything she does is a commitment to showing up authentically.

“For me, authenticity means showing up as I am, even when it’s not picture perfect. In a world that profits off insecurity, choosing to be real is a radical act.”