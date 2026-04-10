Suited for the spotlight: The ‘office siren’ pantsuit gets a 2026 metamorphosis

The pantsuit has long been the uniform of the woman who means business. But in 2026, it has moved far beyond the boardroom. Reimagined in countless ways, the modern suit now spans multiple style directions, cementing its place as one of the most versatile and powerful pieces in any wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt: Power shoulders, flared pants

Alia Bhatt in custom Gaurav Gupta; Meryl Streep in Celine, and Anne Hathaway in Balenciaga

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Alia Bhatt hosted in a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture three-piece tuxedo. The pitch-black set featured razor-sharp satin lapels and exaggerated power shoulders that framed her silhouette with regal precision. By pairing a cinched waist with dramatically flared trousers, she balanced traditional masculine tailoring with a sculptural, feminine flare that felt entirely 2026.

Anne Hathaway: Play with fabric

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For the Seoul leg of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, Anne Hathaway ditched traditional wool for the provocative touch of red leather. Wearing Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2026, Hathaway played with the very concept of a suit’s silhouette. Her slouchy jacket offered a masterclass in versatility paired with a red leather pencil skirt, and by unzipping the high collar and pushing up the sleeves, she transformed runway rigidity into effortless cool. Miranda Priestly: Master asymmetry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Seoul leg of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, Anne Hathaway ditched traditional wool for the provocative touch of red leather. Wearing Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2026, Hathaway played with the very concept of a suit’s silhouette. Her slouchy jacket offered a masterclass in versatility paired with a red leather pencil skirt, and by unzipping the high collar and pushing up the sleeves, she transformed runway rigidity into effortless cool. Miranda Priestly: Master asymmetry {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If Anne Hathaway brought the colour, Meryl Streep brought the gravitas. Reprising her role as the formidable Miranda Priestly, Streep attended the Seoul premiere in a custom Celine set that let form do the talking. The look reimagined Michael Rider’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway, featuring a one-shoulder cape and high-waisted trousers with silk side panels. By adding a sleeve to the runway version, the asymmetry became subtler and more sophisticated.

Ananya Panday: The skirt-suit pivot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Promoting the first look of Call Me Bae Season 2, Ananya Panday offered a fresh alternative for those bored with trousers: the midi skirt pivot. Decked in Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Panday wore a mixed-fibre dark grey jacket paired with a matching midi skirt. A black gold leather belt and classic ivory-and-black pumps anchored the look. It’s a softer take on power dressing that trades aggressive lines for Parisian chic.

Elle Fanning: The necktie twist

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Elle Fanning took the pinstripe suit into the evening by stripping it of its corporate roots. Styled in Givenchy Fall 2026 by Sarah Burton, Fanning wore a navy double-breasted blazer with slouchy trousers and — crucially — no shirt underneath. The standout detail? A deep red leather tie knotted loosely around her neck like a scarf. It’s a nod to the leather tie trend seen at Bottega Veneta, but on Fanning, it felt less like a uniform and more like a poetic, gender-fluid accessory.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON