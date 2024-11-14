Tamanna Bharat from Navi Mumbai to represent India at Miss Asia Global 2024

India is set to host Miss Asia Global 2024 in the scenic state of Kerala, famously known as “God's Own Country”. Among this year’s participants, Tamanna Bharat, a 19-year-old from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, will represent India at Miss Asia Global 2024. Currently holding the title of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024, Tamanna was also the first runner-up in Miss Queen of India 2024. Tamanna Bharat

This prestigious pageant, organised by Pegasus Global Ltd. brings together talented and inspiring women from around the world, offering them a stage to shine on an international level. The founder and chairman, Dr. Ajit Ravi, has been instrumental in establishing 19 notable pageants, both within India and globally, dedicated to empowering women and helping them realize their dreams.

The highly anticipated finale will take place on November 21, 2024, in Kochi, Kerala, where contestants from over 20 countries across the globe will compete for the crown. The list of countries from where contestants are participating includes Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Czech Republic, Ethiopia, France, Guinea, Indonesia, Russia, Japan, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Philippines, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, USA and Zambia.