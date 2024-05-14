 Tenniscore style: Out of the court and on ramps - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tenniscore style: Out of the court and on ramps

ByShweta Sunny
May 14, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Making its way from courts to runways and pop culture, tenniscore is the newest trend to ace this season

Amid the prominence of corporate core and the old money aesthetic, a new trend has emerged in the world of fashion. Known as tenniscore, it is a sporty fusion of athletic styles and modern comfort.

Actor Pooja Hegde slipped into a green polo t-shirt dress for a game of tennis(Photo: Instagram)
Actor Pooja Hegde slipped into a green polo t-shirt dress for a game of tennis(Photo: Instagram)

Zendaya in a custom Loewe dress with white pumps featuring punctured tennis balls(Photo: Instagram)
Zendaya in a custom Loewe dress with white pumps featuring punctured tennis balls(Photo: Instagram)

The trend’s popularity can be attributed to the evolution of activewear and athleisure, as well as actor Zendaya’s recent flick, based on tennis, Challengers. “The trend has a lot to do with her new movie. We’re spotting her almost every other day rocking the tennis style,” says designer Anvita Sharma of Delhi-based studio Two Point Two.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber poses in a red bomber jacket and tennis skirt (Photo: Instagram)
Model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber poses in a red bomber jacket and tennis skirt (Photo: Instagram)

While it’s on the rise, the preppy style has been around for a while. Tennis icons such as Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams have long made style statements at tournaments. Parts of the aesthetic can even be traced back to the ’90s, when late Princess Diana ran errands in style, dressed from head to toe in athleisure and sporty attires.

THE INSPIRATION

Lacoste incorporated the preppy style in its Fall/Winter 2024 collection (Photo: Instagram)
Lacoste incorporated the preppy style in its Fall/Winter 2024 collection (Photo: Instagram)

While the trend served as a staple for fashion labels like Ralph Lauren back in the day, it has found its resurgence in recent fashion week collections. “This year, with brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Lacoste coming up with tenniscore pieces in their collection, the trend is only going to grow further,” Sharma tells us.

Echoing her thoughts, designer Jenjum Gadi adds, “The trend can be traced back to the Fall/Winter 2022 Miu Miu collection when designer Miuccia Prada set the tennis ball rolling by giving the fashion world various looks featuring polo tops and pleated skirts.”

Jacqueliene Fernandez chooses the tennis route out in a pink polo t-shirt, white tennis skirt and cap(Photo: Instagram)
Jacqueliene Fernandez chooses the tennis route out in a pink polo t-shirt, white tennis skirt and cap(Photo: Instagram)

But that’s not all. Tenniscore also takes inspiration from everyday styles and streetwear. Shedding light on this, stylist Romi Choudhary explains, “Tennis fashion is increasingly borrowing from the streetwear scene. Expect to see bold graphics, oversized silhouettes and unconventional styling choices on and off the court.”

The sporty aesthetic is mainly defined by wardrobe elements such as classic polo shirts, relaxed blazers, pleated skirts and casual accessories.

STYLING TIPS

For an elevated tenniscore look, go for pleated polos, tailored trousers and unstructured seersucker blazers(Photo: Instagram)
For an elevated tenniscore look, go for pleated polos, tailored trousers and unstructured seersucker blazers(Photo: Instagram)

Choudhary suggests combining sporty attires with classic styles. During summer, one can opt for lightweight cotton or linen pieces to feel chic and fresh all day.

For an edgy look, add a pleated mini skirt and white trainers. If that’s not your thing, the tenniscore trend looks equally chic with leggings. And if you like making a statement, style the look with retro trainers and a colourful baseball cap for the ultimate tennis girl look.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Tenniscore style: Out of the court and on ramps

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On