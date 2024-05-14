Tenniscore style: Out of the court and on ramps

Amid the prominence of corporate core and the old money aesthetic, a new trend has emerged in the world of fashion. Known as tenniscore, it is a sporty fusion of athletic styles and modern comfort. Actor Pooja Hegde slipped into a green polo t-shirt dress for a game of tennis(Photo: Instagram)

Zendaya in a custom Loewe dress with white pumps featuring punctured tennis balls(Photo: Instagram)

The trend’s popularity can be attributed to the evolution of activewear and athleisure, as well as actor Zendaya’s recent flick, based on tennis, Challengers. “The trend has a lot to do with her new movie. We’re spotting her almost every other day rocking the tennis style,” says designer Anvita Sharma of Delhi-based studio Two Point Two.

Model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber poses in a red bomber jacket and tennis skirt (Photo: Instagram)

While it’s on the rise, the preppy style has been around for a while. Tennis icons such as Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams have long made style statements at tournaments. Parts of the aesthetic can even be traced back to the ’90s, when late Princess Diana ran errands in style, dressed from head to toe in athleisure and sporty attires.

THE INSPIRATION

Lacoste incorporated the preppy style in its Fall/Winter 2024 collection (Photo: Instagram)

While the trend served as a staple for fashion labels like Ralph Lauren back in the day, it has found its resurgence in recent fashion week collections. “This year, with brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Lacoste coming up with tenniscore pieces in their collection, the trend is only going to grow further,” Sharma tells us.

Echoing her thoughts, designer Jenjum Gadi adds, “The trend can be traced back to the Fall/Winter 2022 Miu Miu collection when designer Miuccia Prada set the tennis ball rolling by giving the fashion world various looks featuring polo tops and pleated skirts.”

Jacqueliene Fernandez chooses the tennis route out in a pink polo t-shirt, white tennis skirt and cap(Photo: Instagram)

But that’s not all. Tenniscore also takes inspiration from everyday styles and streetwear. Shedding light on this, stylist Romi Choudhary explains, “Tennis fashion is increasingly borrowing from the streetwear scene. Expect to see bold graphics, oversized silhouettes and unconventional styling choices on and off the court.”

The sporty aesthetic is mainly defined by wardrobe elements such as classic polo shirts, relaxed blazers, pleated skirts and casual accessories.

STYLING TIPS

For an elevated tenniscore look, go for pleated polos, tailored trousers and unstructured seersucker blazers(Photo: Instagram)

Choudhary suggests combining sporty attires with classic styles. During summer, one can opt for lightweight cotton or linen pieces to feel chic and fresh all day.

For an edgy look, add a pleated mini skirt and white trainers. If that’s not your thing, the tenniscore trend looks equally chic with leggings. And if you like making a statement, style the look with retro trainers and a colourful baseball cap for the ultimate tennis girl look.