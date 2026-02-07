The chunky belts from the 90s are making a fashionable comeback

You may have a snatched waist, but something is still missing. Enter the chunky belt. Straight out of the ’90s playbook, the maximalist accessory is back on the waists of fashion’s inner circle, with celebrities, luxury labels and runway regulars all tightening up on the trend. Valentina Ferragni, Krystal Dsouza and Charli XCX wearing chunky belts.

Originally popularised alongside low-rise jeans and slip dresses, chunky belts were a defining accessory of ’90s fashion. Often featuring oversized buckles, bold hardware or colourful, durable materials, they evolved from the excess of the ’80s into statement styles such as chain belts, wide leather obi belts and casual webbed designs.

At the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week, the trend was hard to miss. Attendees at Schiaparelli’s show embraced the look, including jewellery entrepreneur Valentina Ferragni, who styled a two-toned, triple-layered belt adorned with intricately detailed gold buckles.

The revival extends well beyond couture week. Singer Olivia Rodrigo sported a textured brown belt with three hanging buckles in Miu Miu’s latest campaign, while Chloé sent models down the runway with oversized buckle belts in its Fall 2026 collection. Singer Charli XCX, meanwhile, cinched her waist with a black belt featuring an ornate silver buckle.

The trend has hit closer to home as well. Actor Krystal Dsouza recently showcased a Y2K-style wide disc belt while vacationing in Dubai, while entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla opted for a statement belt with an oversized, keyhole-shaped gold buckle.

Maximal, nostalgic and unapologetically bold, the chunky belt is once again doing what it does best: making the waist the centre of attention.