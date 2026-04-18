The clutch is back full circle, and it’s never looked sharper

Handbags are moving back into the hand. After seasons dominated by crossbodies and easy slings, the clutch is quietly reclaiming space. This shift feels familiar. In the 90s and early 2000s, envelope bags and compact minaudieres were styled this exact way - tucked under the arm or gripped in hand. The clutch returns as a statement in control and contrast. (Images; Instagram)

Back then, the clutch was the finishing touch to everything from red carpet gowns to low-rise denim and going-out tops. That same energy is making a comeback now, but with a more refined, considered edge.

Yashasvi J Mehlawat, fashion expert and celebrity fashion stylist, explains, "The 90s fashion was rooted in structure and clean lines, while the early 2000s leaned more maximal. Right now, we’re seeing a blend of both. That’s where clutches come in. Envelope styles, slouchy bags, even compact statement pieces - they’re all having a moment because they add that element of shape while still feeling effortless. And that effortless approach to styling is key right now. People are choosing statement accessories that reflect their personal aesthetic, whether that’s through beaded details, bold textures, or minimal, sculpted forms.”