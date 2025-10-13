The curtain falls: Highlights from the closing day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

The last day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI was a vibrant display of creativity, seamlessly blending established design houses with the innovative spirit of emerging talent. Students of Pearl Academy showed off their design prowess on the runway by reimagining jute and khadi, and giving it a modern spin. Their disruptive ideas and cutting-edge designs resonated strongly with the audience. L-R: A model in TIL by Ankur Verma, Aneet Padda in Tarun Tahiliani, a design from Pearl Academy

Designer Suneet Varma made his ready-to-wear debut with his collection inspired by Cher and Zeenat Aman. It comprised of stylish jackets, practical shirts, jaunty skirts, flouncy dresses and co-ord sets, ensuring there was immense adaptability in the garments.

Designer Ravi Bajaj’s Lumina collection had dramatic metallic touches, some impressive 3D accents, the shimmer of crystals and the addition of flirty tassels. His menswear was strong and highlighted experimental silhouettes.

Rina Dhaka experimented with plissé textures and intricate hand embroidery. There was a distinct organic feel of the 90’s spirit that evoked an Out of Africa nostalgic feeling.

Another designer stealing the spotlight on the last day of the showcase was TIL by Ankur Verma. His patchwork and kantha stich work made the garments visually arresting. Layering remained an integral part of his design ethos.