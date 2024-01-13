The DIY fragrance sachets for your wardrobe

Using essential oils and cloves in a particular way help us to deodorize a place easily. Here are some hacks shared by Rohina, an Instagram lifestyle influencer and decor expert. Add few drops of lavender essential oil in a pouch of raw rice to keep clothes aromatic

Just add raw rice in a pouch and put some ten drops of an lavender essential oil and mix it really well. Rice absorb the oil easily and releases scents perfectly for small spaces. Keep the pouch in your wardrobe and feel the freshness in your clothes.

2. The smell of our dirty shoes gets easily transferred to our feet. It’s not only embarrassing but unhealthy as well. Smelling feet can result in various feet conditions but here's an easy breezy solution. Put around 10-15 cloves in a cloth pouch and place it in your shoe cabinets. It helps eliminate all the musty smell and the issue. It can also be inserted inside your sofa chair to let go of the mustiness.

These sustainable and home-made pouches is all we need. One can change these pouches once in a month to maintain the aroma and freshness.