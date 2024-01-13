close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / The DIY fragrance sachets for your wardrobe

The DIY fragrance sachets for your wardrobe

ByRuchika Garg
Jan 13, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Rohina, a lifetsyle influencer on Instagram shares some easy ways to make natural deodorizer at home

Using essential oils and cloves in a particular way help us to deodorize a place easily. Here are some hacks shared by Rohina, an Instagram lifestyle influencer and decor expert.

Add few drops of lavender essential oil in a pouch of raw rice to keep clothes aromatic
Add few drops of lavender essential oil in a pouch of raw rice to keep clothes aromatic
  1. Just add raw rice in a pouch and put some ten drops of an lavender essential oil and mix it really well. Rice absorb the oil easily and releases scents perfectly for small spaces. Keep the pouch in your wardrobe and feel the freshness in your clothes.

2. The smell of our dirty shoes gets easily transferred to our feet. It’s not only embarrassing but unhealthy as well. Smelling feet can result in various feet conditions but here's an easy breezy solution. Put around 10-15 cloves in a cloth pouch and place it in your shoe cabinets. It helps eliminate all the musty smell and the issue. It can also be inserted inside your sofa chair to let go of the mustiness.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

These sustainable and home-made pouches is all we need. One can change these pouches once in a month to maintain the aroma and freshness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On