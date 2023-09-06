The many facets of modern corset

It’s been a while since corsets have been a wardrobe staple among fashionistas and style-savvy men. What’s new is the different versions and modern iterations of corsets that are creating a buzz. They are no longer a painful affair as they used to be during the Regency era. The modern corsets are very stylish. Celebrities are embracing the modern corsets and how. There are several homegrown brands that are making stunning corset pieces too. Gigi Hadid wore a beautiful lace corset with strands of pearls adorning her neck, while Ananya Panday made a case for adenim corset with flared, high-waisted pants. Here’s what fashion experts have to say about the modern corset.

The modern corsets are having a moment in fashion.

“The modern corset has a change in its construction, free from whalebones and laces, which is making it more appealing. Corsets have become a part of most girls’ daily wear and they are pairing it with cool trousers, skirts and even layered-up versions,” says Pune-based designer Yash Patil from That Antiquepiece, who is known for making wearable art.

Here are afew ways you can style the modern corsets. For a casual chic look, pair a simple corset top with high-waisted jeans or a skirt. Finish off the look with sneakers or ankle boots. Accessorize it with layered necklaces. Wear a corset over a flowy blouse or dress to create an interesting layered effect. This can add depth and texture to your outfit. You can opt for a lace or floral corset and pair it with a midi skirt or a flared mini skirt to create a romantic and feminine ensemble. You can also add a floppy hat for the bohemian-inspired look,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

