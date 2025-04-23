The petal revolution: Indian designers reinvent florals

Summer in India isn't just a season. It's a spectacle. Gulmohar trees set the streets ablaze in crimson, bougainvillaea spill over sun-warmed terraces, and marigold garlands pile high in bustling markets. Flowers aren't just ornamental; they are woven into the rhythm of everyday life. They are offered at temples, strung into hair, scattered in courtyards and folded into the very fabric of tradition. Cord's latest collection draws inspiration from pressed flowers, aged tapestries, and organic textures,

Florals have always been a part of India's design language. They appear in Mughal architecture, phulkari embroidery, kalamkari paintings and chikankari threadwork. The lotus, India's national flower, has been immortalised in sculptures, manuscripts and saris for centuries.

So it’s no surprise that as the days grow warmer, florals return to fashion once again. But this time, they are not just about print—they are about texture, memory and reinvention.

A new way of seeing florals

For Neha Singh, co-founder of Cord, florals are more than motifs; they are reminders of time and place. "We look at pressed flowers, vintage tapestries and botanical sketches to create embroidery that feels organic and textured," she says.

Their latest collection brings florals to life in a way that is quiet, poetic and sculptural rather than decorative.

Accessories are also taking a different route. At Diaries of Nomad, founder Harshita Gautam sees florals as something that should last beyond a single season.

Her handcrafted, hand-rolled floral accessories preserve petals in a way that lets them evolve with time. "Flowers don't have to wither; they can live on as keepsakes," she says.

Meanwhile, Kokun India is bringing florals to fabric in a way that feels almost alchemical. Founder Mridu Mehta uses real flower petals and natural dyes to press botanical imprints directly onto textiles.

"We're not just taking inspiration from Nature with it," she explains. The result is fabric that holds the ghost of a flower, making each piece unique.

Florals for spring aren't exactly radical—The Devil Wears Prada had its say on that years ago. But this season, Indian designers are giving them new life.