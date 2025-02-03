Top fashion trends spotted at the Grammys 2025 red carpet: Who wore what?

The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday (February 2nd), signalling the start of music’s biggest night of the year. The music industry’s A-listers from across the globe graced the event with their presence. From Lady Gaga to Chappell Roan, we are listing down the best fashion moments and trends. Take a look. Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2025

Old Hollywood glam

Cardi B channelling old Hollywood glam

Rapper Cardi B walked the red carpet channelling old Hollywood glamour wearing a hand-embroidered tiger print Roberto Cavalli gown with feathers and sequins. The gown features a plunging neckline, extreme gold and black sequins and a train that finishes in matching feathers. She further enhanced her look with ombre lips, smoky cat eyes, and a vintage bob hairstyle. Finally, she accessorised her look with gold and diamond Le Vian earrings, and jewelled serpent cocktail rings.

Goth vibes

Lady Gaga in a dramatic goth aesthetic

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga channelled the goth aesthetic by wearing a dramatic black gown from Vivienne Westwood. The gown featured lacey details, puffed Victorian sleeves, and a voluminous ruched skirt. She accessorised with a green statement pendant from Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair straight with front bangs to add more drama to her ensemble.

The corseted minidress

Taylor Swift rocking the corseted minidress

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift sent a message with her red sparkly Vivienne Westwood couture minidress at the event. The one-shoulder dress features a draped corseted bodice and an asymmetrical cut. The standout piece from her look was the thigh chain featuring a ‘T,’ a subtle nod to her beau, footballer Travis Kelce. She completed her look with red earrings, red heels, and her signature red lip.

Ruffle fever

Charli XCX in extreme ruffles

Singer Charli XCX took the ruffle trend to another level by sporting a custom Jean Paul Gaultier grey corset gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown features a fitted bodice with ruffles around the neckline and a ruffled skirt that flies out from the waist. She finished off by wearing black knee-high boots.

Pastel sheer

Troye Sivan in a stunning sheer pastel ensemble

Jumping on the sheer trend, singer Troye Sivan donned a beautiful silk organza suit in ombre hues of lavender and lilac from Prada. His look features a shiny sheer lavender shirt and pants, topping off with a blazer and a purple crepe de chine scarf to add more depth.

Country-inspired look

Benson Boone channelling country vibes

Singer-songwriter Benson Boone caught everyone’s eye in a custom Dolce & Gabbana classic grey tuxedo, while also showing off some skin. The ensemble features a loosely buttoned blazer and matching pants. He finished off with a gold necklace that stood out. His look was perfect for his country-inspired hairstyle and moustache.

Vintage revival

Chappell Roan in vintage artistic piece

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan turned to vintage art archives from Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2003 couture collection for her look at the event. She wore a colourful frock featuring a tulle skirt printed with painter Edgar Degas’ signature ballerinas and 3D elements at the waist. She also added a pair of sheer fingerless gloves and a feathered headpiece, completing her dramatic artistic look further by wearing lacey boots. Her makeup was also equally dramatic with a powdered face, heavy blue and yellow eyeshadow and deep burgundy lip shade.

Bridal energy

Gracie Abrams in a built-in veil dress

Taking on the hooded dress trend mixed with sheer, singer Gracie Abrams brought bridal energy on the red carpet wearing a custom butter yellow chiffon off-the-shoulder Chanel dress. The dress features a ruched neckline with a rose in the middle, a built-in veil, a black waist belt and a floor-length train hanging from the sleeves. She completed her look with silver earrings, and black pointed-toe heels matching the belt.

Fringe everywhere

Shaboozey wearing an elongated metallic fringe scarf

Singer Shaboozey also jumped on the fringes trend by wearing a black suit with a metallic statement jacket that featured an elongated fringe scarf. The scarf was the highlight was the highlight of this ensemble wrapped around his neck and touching the floor.