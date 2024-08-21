Whipped sunscreens: The new skincare trend you need to know about

Whipped sunscreens, also known as mousse sunscreens, are a trending innovation in sun protection, especially popular on social media. Recently, even socialite Kim Kardashian shared a story using whipped sunscreen, adding to its buzz. These sunscreens are formulated to be lighter and airier than traditional ones, offering a more pleasant application experience. Typically made with a blend of oils, waxes, and water, whipped sunscreens are whipped into a frothy texture, making them easier to spread and absorb into the skin. This formulation leaves behind a less greasy feel, enhancing user comfort. Whipped sunscreens, however, spread more evenly and offer broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Dr Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director at Skin Decor, explains that the texture of whipped sunscreens is akin to whipped cream, which facilitates easy application and quick absorption. However, Dr Amit Bangia, a dermatologist at Asian Hospital, points out that despite their rising popularity, these sunscreens may still feel sticky and uncomfortable in hot climates like India. Nonetheless, they remain safe and effective for use.

Why are whipped sunscreens so popular?

Several factors contribute to the popularity of whipped sunscreens. One major reason is the improved application experience. Traditional sunscreens can be greasy, sticky, and often leave a white cast on the skin. In contrast, whipped sunscreens are light, airy, and quickly absorbed, leaving no greasy residue. Additionally, they are more effective at providing even coverage, which ensures better protection against the sun's harmful rays. Traditional sunscreens can be challenging to apply evenly, sometimes resulting in inadequate protection in certain areas. Whipped sunscreens, however, spread more evenly and offer broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.



Are whipped sunscreens safe for you?

When it comes to safety, whipped sunscreens are generally a reliable and effective option for sun protection. However, it’s crucial to apply them correctly, following recommended guidelines, and using the appropriate amount to achieve adequate protection. “For those with specific skin concerns or allergies, consulting a dermatologist before using any sunscreen, including whipped varieties, is advisable”, as Dr Chahar emphasizes.

Is whipped sunscreen the skincare upgrade you need?

Whipped sunscreens are decent option for those seeking a more pleasant and effective way to protect their skin from the sun. They are light, airy, and easy to apply, providing broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. If you're considering trying a new sunscreen, whipped sunscreens are worth a shot—you might be pleasantly surprised.

When selecting a sunscreen, it's essential to consider your skin type and the level of protection you need. "If you have oily skin, you may want to skip it. If you have dry skin, opt for a whipped sunscreen with hydrating ingredients. Also, choose a whipped sunscreen with a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 to protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays," advises Dr. Amit Bangia.