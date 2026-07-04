Why statement jewellery is making a bold comeback after the quiet luxury era

For the past few years, jewellery has embraced subtlety, with delicate chains, dainty hoops and a barely-there ring being the defining accessories. This season, however, fashion is swinging in the opposite direction.

(L-R) Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and actor Kriti Sanon prove that oversized jewellery is the easiest way to make a style statement

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Statement jewellery is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Natasha Poonawalla, Rihanna and Dua Lipa have embraced chunky cuffs, oversized earrings and maximalist ring stacks, signalling a shift away from understated accessorising. The trend has been equally prominent on the runways, where labels such as Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent made bold accessories the focal point of their collections, proving that this season, jewellery is meant to speak louder than the outfit itself.

Why maximalist jewellery is back in focus

“Statement jewellery has become one of the easiest ways to add character to an otherwise simple outfit, whether it’s chunky bangles worn with a basic white shirt and jeans or oversized jhumkas paired with a co-ord set,” says fashion stylist Tejaswi Lal.

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{{^usCountry}} She adds that bold adornment has always been part of India’s fashion vocabulary, and what’s changing now is not the trend itself but its styling. “Maximalism isn’t returning to India; it never really left. While most millennials are sticking to minimalism, Gen Z is embracing maximalism. The comeback is less about jewellery itself and more about a cultural shift toward visible self-expression,” she shares. As seen on the runway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds that bold adornment has always been part of India’s fashion vocabulary, and what’s changing now is not the trend itself but its styling. “Maximalism isn’t returning to India; it never really left. While most millennials are sticking to minimalism, Gen Z is embracing maximalism. The comeback is less about jewellery itself and more about a cultural shift toward visible self-expression,” she shares. As seen on the runway {{/usCountry}}

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At the recent Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2027 show, candy-coloured chunky jewels, oversized costume pieces and stacked retro chain necklaces struck a balance between nostalgia and modern glamour. Saint Laurent leaned into power dressing with sculptural brass, hammered gold finishes and oversized enamel jewellery. Balenciaga also showcased massive earrings, chunky link chains, layered charm necklaces and statement arm cuffs.

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Elsewhere, designers and brands are leaning into playful materials and unconventional shapes, such as shell-inspired pendants, coral motifs and fluid metallic forms.

How to style it

Personal stylist and image coach Aditi Bhatia shares

Start with one statement piece: Let one hero accessory take centre stage, such as a sculptural necklace over a white shirt or dramatic earrings with a black dress

Master the art of layering: Stack bangles of different widths, mix gold and silver, or wear rings across multiple fingers

Mix old with new: Pair traditional jewellery with contemporary outfits, like a chunky choker over a blazer

Keep the spotlight on the jewellery: Clean necklines and understated clothing create the perfect backdrop for bold accessories to stand out

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Where to buy maximalist jewellery from

Your local flea markets are the best place to find eye-catching maximalist jewellery. However, you can also explore these online stores:

Earrings: A Lil Extra, Westside, Outhouse Jewellery (starting ₹900)

Necklaces: Ishhaara, Accessorize, Jaypore (starting ₹998)

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Brooches: Tossido, AZGA, Misho (starting ₹899)

Rings: Isharya, Soul Works, Amalfa (starting ₹1699)

Bracelets and bangles: Joker and Witch, Tribe Amrapali, Amama (starting ₹1200)