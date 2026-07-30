Zendaya's embellished cape accessory just made every evening gown look instantly cooler

Zendaya brought couture glamour to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in London, stepping out in a white embellished gown from Tamara Ralph’s Fall 2026 Couture collection. The champagne silk crepe creation featured shimmering crystal baguette chain embroidery, a sculpted pleated bodice, refined panel detailing and flowing silk chiffon godets that added graceful movement to the silhouette. But the most stunning part of the dress was undoubtedly the cape-like accessory draped over her shoulders and wrapped around her arms give a finishing touch to the dress.

Zendaya brought couture glamour to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere

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Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya wore her hair loose in voluminous waves, adding a soft, romantic touch to the structured couture look. The ethereal ensemble carried a subtle Grecian, Odyssey-inspired elegance while perfectly complementing the superhero spectacle on the red carpet.

Steal the style:

- Start with a simple dress: A sleek satin, crepe or chiffon gown in a solid colour works best. The cleaner the silhouette, the more the cape stands out.

- Choose a detachable cape: Opt for a crystal, beaded or pearl-embellished cape that sits on the shoulders. A removable piece gives you two looks in one.

- Keep the sparkle focused: Let the cape be the hero. Skip chunky necklaces and instead wear delicate earrings or a statement ring.

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{{^usCountry}} - Go soft with your hair: Loose waves or a polished blowout balance the glamour of the embellishments and keep the look modern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Go soft with your hair: Loose waves or a polished blowout balance the glamour of the embellishments and keep the look modern. {{/usCountry}}

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