I knew it's not going to be easy to replace someone on TV, says actor Adrija Roy

Actor Adrija Roy, last seen in the TV series Imlie (2020-24), feels the entertainment industry continues to be targeted by trolls. Roy, who replaced actor Sana Sayyed in her ongoing show, says, “Reaction toh aana tha aur comparison bhi hona tha, but itna zyada hoga, yeh thoda ajeeb tha.” Actor Adrija Roy

She adds, “A few (internet users) were welcoming, but many were harsh too. Initially, I felt kya yeh aise hi chalega, but I had learnt during my previous shows that it’s not going to be easy. Last month, when my episodes went on air, the challenge was to be accepted, but pata tha ke ek hi din mein toh nahin hoga! It has been over a month now and I feel half the battle is won. I guess, the troll army has accepted me or maybe moved on elsewhere.”

The actor adds that it’s “not easy to replace the lead of a show”. She explains, “I understand that the audience makes a connection with them and get habitual seeing them in that role. Suddenly, if they see a change, they will react. So, I always knew the process is going to be tough.”

Roy, a known face in the Bengali industry with nine TV shows to her credit, says, “Each industry works differently. Hindi industry has a huge reach and followers across the globe. Slowly, I am learning the game and working on social media traits, as that’s where you get the real reaction about how it is going for you as an artiste. When I joined Kundali Bhagya, I decided to develop the character my own way and knew that slowly it will find a place in people’s heart.”