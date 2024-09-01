Iconic Indian football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal mark Lucknow debut for CM Cup

With major events, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian Premier League, the ongoing UP Premier League, Davis Cup, Khelo India University Games, All-India Hockey Prize Money Tournament and international badminton championships happening in Lucknow, the city has emerged as a favourite sporting destination. It’s said to be the first tournament when the flood lights at the KD Singh Babu Stadium would be turned on (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Now, with the two biggest and oldest football clubs of the country Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC competing for the Chief Minister Cup at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, it’s going to be one of the biggest football encounters to take place in Lucknow.

This is the first time when Lucknow would see the rival football clubs take on each other at the iconic stadium. In fact, it’s said to be the first time that the flood lights of the KD Singh Babu Stadium would be turned on for a tournament.

East Bengal team on their arrival in Lucknow

Major prep

Special arrangements have been made at the stadium for the cup that will witness a match of this scale after many years. RP Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team and Director of Sports in UP, says, “It has been over a decade since a major tournament was played at the KD Singh Babu Stadium’s main ground. It’s a very big match for football lovers and this initiative by the state government and the football federation gives a big boost to the young generation to witness such big clubs playing in their city for the first time. It’s historic that for the first time such a match will be held under the flood lights.”

The promotional match is being organised by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh along with the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh.

Jersey in play!

Since the Indian football team is playing against Syria and Mauritius at the Intercontinental Club that will begin on September 3, major players will be playing for the country. “Such high-level clubs playing in Lucknow is a big achievement,” says Kahaniyalal, former footballer and Secretary of the Lucknow Football Association.

“In the India squad, 10 out of the 18 players belong to these two clubs. Since India’s match is lined up, the players would be representing our country and will miss out on this match,” he adds.

A watershed moment

Footballer and coach Salman Ali, who is a former Santosh Trophy player who represented Uttar Pradesh at the nationals, calls it a much-awaited beginning that will open many doors.

“The state level players always need this kind of encouragement that is coming their way. Also, being a member of the Lucknow Football Federation, I feel like women’s cricket, hockey and now football, too, will get its due. I have been associated with the game for the longest and I know the kind of passion youngsters in our region have for the game of soccer.”

Football player-coach Salman Ali

For the teacher-coach of the under-14 at La Martiniere College, Priyank Simon, it is a watershed moment for football in Uttar Pradesh, where football fanatics will get to witness Mohun Bagan play in Lucknow.

Coach-player Priyank Simon

“We, as players and as football fanatics, wish to see the best of the game being played on our soil. Both UP and Uttarakhand have some of the finest young football players who will benefit from this match soon. I am getting my college team to watch history in the making at KD Singh Babu Stadium,” shares Simon.