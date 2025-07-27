ICW 2025: Falguni Shane Peacock's regal reverie of splendor

Falguni Shane Peacock brought India’s regal past to the ramp with their latest bridal collection, Raj Mahal Bijoux. Models in creation by Falguni Shane Peacock,

Presented at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, the line drew from architectural details such as the marble peacock at Baroda’s Laxmi Vilas Palace and the frescoed walls of Jaipur’s City Palace.

Models walked to live music in painstakingly created ensembles, where bold silhouettes met ornate veils. The designs were a balance of traditional craftsmanship with clean lines, a reflection of what the modern bride might reach for.

As for menswear, it was all about elegance without excess — classic cuts with a minimalist edge. Jewels by Archana Agarwal added polish to the already opulent outfits.

Not just nostalgia, the show reimagined heritage through couture styled for the present day.