Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Ideas to decorate your home with copper

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 03:24 pm IST

From vintage kitchens to modern accents, copper’s glow adds brightness, elegance, and sustainable style, perfect for the monsoon season.

Copper is not just for utensils anymore. This warm, versatile metal is everywhere in décor now from lighting and wall art to kitchen accents. It is stylish, long-lasting, and works beautifully all year round by adding a touch of brightness when everything feels dull. From vintage kitchens to modern accents, copper is making a sustainable and stylish comeback.

Copper’s glow adds brightness, elegance, and subtlety(Adobe stock)
Here is how you can use copper across your home to give it an elegant, cozy upgrade.

Go vintage with small touches

Copper utensils for your kitchen to give a vintage touch (Adobe stock)
You do not need a full kitchen makeover to bring in copper. Just hanging a few copper pans or swapping out your old handles and taps for copper-finish ones can change the look instantly. Copper ages beautifully with time, developing a lived-in patina that suits vintage-style kitchens. Moreover, copper is corrosion-resistant and can handle moisture and humidity, which makes it great for the Indian monsoon season.

Add warmth and earthy vibes

Copper adds a natural glow to your space, especially when the weather outside feels grey and gloomy. Try adding small copper décor pieces like a lamp, a bowl on the coffee table, or even copper wall art. These little additions pair well with terracotta, warm neutrals, off-whites, and deep greens creating a grounded, cozy look that is perfect for rainy days.

Keep it soft, simple and stylish

Copper bed frame for subtle elegance (Adobe stock)
Copper does not have to be loud. In the bedroom, go for subtle touches like a copper bed frame, candle holder, bedside lamp, or even curtain hooks. The warm tone of copper adds comfort without being too shiny. It matches well with soft earthy tones and adds a gentle richness that makes your bedroom feel more relaxing and put-together.

Subtle copper accents

Rusty copper lamp for an earthy vibe (Adobe stock)
The hallway or entrance is often the first space people see and even here, a little copper can go a long way. You can use a copper-framed mirror, lamps, a decorative piece on a console table, or a simple hanging fixture. These small updates add personality and warmth, making your home feel more welcoming right from the door.

(Written by: Richa Singh)

News / HTCity / Ideas to decorate your home with copper
