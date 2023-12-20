Indian musicians share their pre-concert rituals

Sonu Nigam If I have a show in the evening, my pre-concert prep goes on through the day. Hitting the gym and doing the riyaaz are a must for me. Mere concerts endurance test jaise hote hain, given the way I perform on stage. Sonu Nigam and Dr Palash Sen

Also, I avoid meeting too many people on the day of the show and I like to stay indoor. I sleep as much as I can. Right before taking the stage, we (his team) hold hands and pray.

I keep my diet very light on the day of the show. I consume protein-rich food.

Right before the gig, I drink almost four litres of water. That helps me stay hydrated. I do warm-up exercises and pray a lot.

I sing a lot before taking the stage. I’ve been doing that for years and it gives me a lot of confidence to sing fearlessly.

I also make sure I ear French fries or potato wedges before going on stage. It’s a ritual I follow religiously, as they are energy boosters. I am also a bit superstitious about it.

Ardas is a must for me. Before I hold the mic, I ask the divine to allow me to sing in a way that everyone enjoys my show.

I also ensure that I sleep well. In fact, I try to take a nap right before my gig.

A good warm-up before the show by doing the riyaaz is mandatory for me.

I make sure either I’m alone in the green room, as I don’t like to talk to people before taking the stage. Also, a cup of black coffee is a must. It instantly elevates my energy.