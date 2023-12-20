Indian musicians share their pre-concert rituals
From eating French fries to working out, musicians talk about their pre-concert rituals and how they help them thrive on stage.
Sonu Nigam
If I have a show in the evening, my pre-concert prep goes on through the day. Hitting the gym and doing the riyaaz are a must for me. Mere concerts endurance test jaise hote hain, given the way I perform on stage.
Also, I avoid meeting too many people on the day of the show and I like to stay indoor. I sleep as much as I can. Right before taking the stage, we (his team) hold hands and pray.
Dr Palash Sen
I keep my diet very light on the day of the show. I consume protein-rich food.
Right before the gig, I drink almost four litres of water. That helps me stay hydrated. I do warm-up exercises and pray a lot.
Shruti Haasan
I sing a lot before taking the stage. I’ve been doing that for years and it gives me a lot of confidence to sing fearlessly.
I also make sure I ear French fries or potato wedges before going on stage. It’s a ritual I follow religiously, as they are energy boosters. I am also a bit superstitious about it.
Daler Mehndi
Ardas is a must for me. Before I hold the mic, I ask the divine to allow me to sing in a way that everyone enjoys my show.
I also ensure that I sleep well. In fact, I try to take a nap right before my gig.
Shruti Pathak
A good warm-up before the show by doing the riyaaz is mandatory for me.
I make sure either I’m alone in the green room, as I don’t like to talk to people before taking the stage. Also, a cup of black coffee is a must. It instantly elevates my energy.