Instagram releases new algorithm feature: You can now reset your feeds but netizens still aren't happy; read why

If you're tired of the random content showing up on your Instagram feed, you'll soon have the option to hit the reset button for a “fresh start”. Meta just recently announced that they will be testing a new feature that will allow users to reset their Instagram algorithm, giving them the ability to clear out recommendations across Explore, Reels, and Feed. Instagram announces reset algorithm

What does this mean?

Accessing this new feature means no more recommendations from accounts you used to follow, and don't care about anymore. It also means that your feed will be curated according to your current interests and that even your recommended reels or FYP will be curated in sync with the ‘modern you’ as opposed to ‘who you used to be’. The upcoming feature is basically designed to offer users more control over the content they see.

How to reset your recommended settings

Meta shared in a blog post that the update mainly aims to create a safer, more positive and age-appropriate experience for teens on Instagram, allowing their feeds to evolve in line with their changing interests. The company emphasised that, while the feature is especially useful for teen users, it is not limited to any particular age group. This is similar to the recommendation refresh feature already offered by TikTok, which launched its own version for the ‘For You’ feed last year.

The update will let user clear recommendations on all key sections of Instagram and review their following list, removing accounts they no longer wish to see content from. While recommendations will be reset, Instagram will still adjust the feed over time based on interactions, ensuring it reflects the user’s interests. The reset function can’t be undone, but it gives users a chance to shape their experience more intentionally.

Meta also introduced additional safety measures for teens, including more restrictive settings on who can interact with their accounts and more control over what appears in their Explore and Reels sections. This feature comes as part of a broader effort to protect younger users from potentially harmful content on the platform, as Meta continues to face scrutiny over Instagram’s impact on youth mental health.

Netizens response

While many users have responded positively to this feature, others have criticized it as unimpressive, arguing that there are more significant changes needed within the app — such as the re-introduction of chronological feeds. “How about just going back to chronological order so we can see the accounts we actually follow and leave suggested posts to the explore page,” said one advocate of this feature. Another said, “Fix the timeline now. Nobody only wants to see posts from a fraction of the accounts they’re following, that’s literally why they’re following the accounts they do. Nor does anyone like the non-consecutive structure of the posts; I don’t want to see something from 5 days ago at this point.” One more comment that echoed this sentiment was, “Can we please see the people’s content that we follow without having to jump through hoops? Suggestions should just be in the discover tab when we select it, not in our main feed.”

Netizens remain unimpressed

While users already have some control over their recommendations through the ability to mark content as “interested” or “not interested”, many netizens have been asking for the return of the original algorithm that was very selective — only showing posts from those you followed, in chronological order. As netizens hope for the renewal of that, the new reset feature is currently in the testing phase and is expected to roll out globally soon.