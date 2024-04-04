Is glutathione the answer to your summer suntan?

The need for glow seems to drive all footfalls, putting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and retinol under the spotlight.

Glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals in the body is said to help remove sun damage, spots, tanning and leave your skin radiant(Shutterstock)

Singer Rihanna, socialite Kim Kardashian are said to have tried glutathione and closer home, (far right) content creator Tarini Peshawaria says it helped her fight stubborn tan(Instagram )



The trending item on the list right now is glutathione — popular among celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Lil Kim, who have reportedly used glutathione vitamin drips.

But will it help fight sun damage? Experts give us the low-down.

What it glutathione?

Made of amino acids glycine, cysteine and glutamic acid, produced by the liver, glutathione is a naturally occurring antioxidant. Digital content creator Tarini Peshawaria, who has used it topically, shares, “It helps with body pigmentation and treating stubborn tan for me.” The popularity is also fuelled by social media. “There is a pressure to look perfect on social media, and many seek inspiration from makeovers of celebs,” adds Dr Geetika Srivastav, dermatologist and founder of Influennz Skin and Hair Clinic, Delhi.

‘Helps fight sun spots’

With summer upon us, Dr Sushma Yadav, dermatologist and founder of Skinology Centre, Bengaluru, shares its advantages for combating sun damage. “Glutathione can help remove sunspots, tanning and being a strong antioxidant, it helps delay a few signs of ageing,” she shares.

(Note: Pic for representation only)(Shutterstock)

How to use it

Glutathione is available in oral, parenteral and topical forms, including creams, body lotions and serums. However, the intravenous (IV) route has soared in popularity recently. Dr Rashmi Shetty, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Ra Skin & Aesthetics, says, “Glutathione works best in combination with other supporting antioxidants. Avoid oral strips, gummies or effervescent forms since they have added sugar that you don’t need. Also, when it’s taken via IV, it must be at a doctor’s clinic.”

Dr Srivastav adds: “We have no standardised protocol for glutathione injections, with dosages ranging from 1200mg to 5g per injection. The frequency varies, and typically 1-2 injections per week for 5 to 6 weeks are administered.”

Breaking down the risks

If you are looking forward to using glutathione this summer, be sure to know the side effects of using glutathione via IV drip. “Repeated excessive doses of glutathione over a long period of time can affect the kidney function. So, it’s wise to take it in the right dosage and under guidance a doctor,” says Dr Rashmi Shetty. Dr Yadav adds, “Children below 15 years of age, pregnant and breastfeeding women should be careful. Always consult your dermatologist for the right dosage and route before using glutathione.

How many shots are safe?

“Glutathione is generally a safe ingredient to use but the recommended dosage depends on the route you are taking. Ideally consumption should not exceed 600mg per day orally, or in the form of drips weekly once,” informs Dr Yadav.

How expensive is it?

Dr Srivastav explains: Treatments can involve ₹6,000 to ₹12,000 for single injection of IV glutathione. At least six injections are required for the complete dosage of IV glutathione, which typically ranges between three to six weeks.