Ishq Subhan Allah writer Danish Javed on shooting in UP: Hindi heartland suits best for love stories

Having completed three decades in the industry, writer-director Danish Javed is looking forward to directing his second film, a love story. After his debut film that he shot in Aligarh, the TV show Ishq Subhan Allah (2020) and Sufiyana Pyar Mein (2019) writer feels that his next film can be shot in Lucknow. UPite Danish Javed was recently in Lucknow

During his recent visit to the state capital, the director shares, “I come from Bijnor (UP) and a graduate from Aligarh Muslim University before moving to Delhi and finally Mumbai. I am very frequent to Lucknow and for any writer who has poetry, shayari and aashiqui as his subject this place is an ideal space. I am locking the script and then will see how things shape up. I will be very happy if we shoot it in my favourite city that is Lucknow.”

Javed adds that the heartland location and the city's background serves best for love stories. “The reason I chose to shoot my debut film Pyar Ke Do Naam at the majestic AMU was that I have studied there and understand its culture well. Though it was an unconventional love story, I reframed the nostalgia from my days in the University and it blended well. I had a great experience shooting at my alma mater. My last TV show was also set in Lucknow, and we came down to shoot there,” he says.

Being a writer and now a director, Javed feels that for his next film he needs to balance things. “I have been into writing since the Doordarshan show Kitne Door Kitne Pass (1994) followed by satellite TV. So, content-wise, I am sorted but the biggest task is to strike a balance with the commercial aspect. I may consider some big names as to get a big opening you need a selling point. But personally, the content will remain the key as that’s what makes the difference and the best example for this is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies," concludes Javed.