For Arbaz Patel, the past six weeks inside the Rise & Fall house were nothing short of a battlefield. Fiercely competitive and strategic, Arbaz’s decisions often put him at the centre of attention, but also cost him a few connections along the way. It was just an alliance: Arbaz Patel confirms friendship with Dhanashree Verma was not real

Reflecting on his journey after finishing as the second runner-up, Arbaz says he wouldn’t change a thing. “When I enter a reality show, I come to play the game. You can’t survive if you don’t treat it like one. Friendships and emotions are great, but they belong to the real world, not inside that house,” he says.

During his stint, his bond with Dhanashree Verma became a recurring highlight, sparking speculation about whether their connection was emotional or tactical. Arbaz is quick to clear the air. “It was an alliance, nothing more. Everyone was playing to win, and forming alliances was part of that. People said I ignored my girlfriend Nikki’s advice, but you have to make strategic choices. Dhanashree played her game, and so did I,” he explains.

Still, he insists there’s no bad blood. “When I was the ruler, she was friendly with me; when others took charge, her equations shifted. That’s natural in a game like this,” he adds with a shrug.

Despite the tough competition, Arbaz says he’s genuinely happy for Arjun Bijlani, who ultimately lifted the Rise & Fall trophy. “If anyone played it smart after me, it was Arjun. I’m glad he won. This game is unpredictable — we didn’t know who’d walk away with the title until the very end,” he says.

One moment that did draw attention was his comment to Dhanashree about hugging men sideways — something that even his girlfriend pointed out during the show. Clarifying his stance, Arbaz says it came from his upbringing. “I didn’t grow up around many female friends. Over time, I learned how to behave respectfully — from handshakes to hugs. My parents always taught me to maintain dignity and space,” he explains.

He adds, “I told Dhanashree that in my understanding, a woman should avoid front hugs with men other than her partner. That’s how I was raised. She, of course, said she hugs everyone, and that’s her choice. I completely respect that. I wasn’t trying to dictate her behaviour, just sharing my perspective.”

Having made peace with both his wins and mistakes, Arbaz says Rise & Fall taught him that strategy will always outweigh sentiment. “People often call these connections friendship,” he says with a smile, “but inside that house, it’s survival. Once the cameras are off, you realise who was real and who was just playing along.”