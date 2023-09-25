It’s viral! Catfight over DUSU’s candidates in DU?

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections — held on campus on September 22 — stayed in news for several reasons, including the fact that they were held after four years. But, days before the results were announced (on September 23), these witnessed a viral moment of sorts. This is courtesy a recent video was circulated via social media and shows two girls coming to blows! Reason? Their strong support for the male candidate of their choice, who was campaigning for the post of DUSU president! The video, originally shared on X, has amassed over 116.7K views.(Screengrab: X)

The video shows the students pushing, pulling and kicking each other as a crowd watches in shocked silence. A few brave souls try to break the brawl that reportedly broke out at Motilal Nehru College when the two girls, campaigning for different student political parties, came face to face and began arguing over which party’s candidate was more eligible to win. Soon the discussion took a hold over several other students and became heated.

The fight started over presidential candidates Hitesh Gulia and Tushar Dedha.

“A group of girls started discussing whose presidential candidate looks hotter — ABVP’s or NSUI’s,” shares a student of Motilal, on condition of anonymity, adding, “I was right there when the scuffle broke out and I was stunned to see ki aisa bhi hota hai campus mein... Ek ladke ko lekar behes itni badh gayi ki the the two girls beat each other black and blue! It’s known in my college circuit that both of then had a crush on the presidential candidates, that is, Tushar Dedha and Hitesh Gulia. The DUSU election results are out but the pertinent question, which is who among the two is hotter, remains answered because abhi bhi inki fight chal rahi hai (chuckles).”

Adding to this, Sanyam Yadav, a first-year student of BSc (Hons) Mathematics at Ramjas College, said, “Wasn't it enough that DUSU campaigning caused so much violence that even the students supporting the contesting candidates started fighting among each other? I don’t know who shared the video that has gone viral, but it certainly shows DU in a bad light because it’s fine to have opinions or crushes but physically assaulting someone to prove your point is like crossing way too many lines.”