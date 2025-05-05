It's viral: Parents throw party, cut cake with 32% score for son who failed Class X Karnataka state board exam

In a world where academic setbacks are often met with criticism or even punishment, and the pressure to perform well pushes some students to the edge, one family in Karnataka is winning hearts — and the internet — for setting very high parenting goals. The youngster's family got him a cake boldly decorated with his score of 32% (Screegrabs: PTI/X)

Meet Abhishek Cholachagudda, a Class 10 student from Basaveshwar English Medium School in Bagalkot (Karnataka), who recently failed all six subjects in his SSLC board exams (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) aka Class X boards. He scored a total of 200 out of 625 marks, that is 32%.

While most parents would have reacted with panic or disappointment, maybe even anger, this younger's family chose celebration over condemnation.

All family members fed him and encouraged him to do better next time.

Instead of scolding him, his parents threw him a party — complete with a cake boldly decorated with his score of 32%. In a now-viral video, Abhishek can be seen surrounded by his loving family, cutting the cake and sharing sweets, while his parents, sister, grandmother, and other relatives cheer him on.

His father, Yallappa Cholachagudda, a professional photographer, explained the unconventional gesture. “Abhishek scored 32%, and this number was designed on the cake. As Abhishek cut the cake, we, all family members, fed him and encouraged him to do better next time," he told PTI.

Yallappa added that the party wasn’t about ignoring the reality of failure, but about acknowledging effort. He shared that his son had genuinely put in the work and taken the exams seriously, even if the outcome didn’t reflect that.

The doting father added that the celebration helped lift his son's spirits and gave him the confidence to move forward. And it seems to be working!

“I will clear all the subjects in the next attempt,” Abhishek said with quiet determination, adding, “Even though I failed, my family encouraged me. I will retake the exam, pass, and achieve success in life.”

Social media users have been quick to shower praise on the Cholachagudda family for their empathy, perspective, and unwavering support, lauding their decision to focus on emotional support.

“Heartwarming parenting moment,” wrote a user, and another chimed in, “Moral: Always encourage and uplift, true success is built on love and resilience.”

One user lauded the need for a strong, loving background to keep students motivated, writing, “It's a blessing to have a great support system at home. It encourages and gives hope and motivation to try again.”

Another drove the point home with his comment: “They proved that love and support matter more than marks.”

One thing is clear — a little cake goes a long way!