Jaguar unveils confusing rebrand; Andrew Tate, Elon Musk ask ‘where are the cars?’

Jaguar, the iconic British luxury automaker, has unveiled a bold new look that marks the beginning of a “new era” for the company, in anciticpation of their of their newest all-electric line. The 102-year-old brand, renowned for its high-performance cars, dropped their traditional image and reintroduced themselves with a fresh identity aimed at capturing the imagination of a modern, eco-conscious audience. The rebrand, showcased in a pop art video released on Tuesday, anticipated excitement from netizens but has garnered a wave of confused reactions instead. Jaguar's new logo

Critics have questioned the “woke” branding, with some finding the video’s technicolour aesthetic and gender-fluid models at odds with the brand’s traditional luxury image. One pretty famous netizen also made his displeasure known; Elon Musk commented on the post asking, “Do you sell cars?”. Even Andrew Tate had a polarising opinion saying, “This is gay bulls**t.I have 76 cars, I do not own a Jag - and now I never will.”

Other netizens followed suit saying, “Ummm hello. I am currently a Jag owner and this is beyond ridiculous. Where are the cars? Isn’t that what you do? This will cause me to not go forward with y’all when it’s time to trade mine in. What a joke you’ve become.” Another user who felt strongly about this said, “Jaguar doesn't make cars anymore. They make mistakes.” One more comment read, “Sweetheart, what was that? It was bad! It had nothing! No fire! No energy! No nothing!”

A new look for a new era

Despite instigating netizen fury, Jaguar is clearly committed to reinventing itself in line with the times. The rebranding also comes with a new logo, which replaces the all-caps lettering with a stylized “JaGUar”, blending upper and lowercase letters. This design shift is part of the company’s efforts to distance itself from its traditional luxury image and embrace the future of mobility — electric vehicles.

The rebranding also comes with a new logo

The rebrand also introduces a revamped version of its “leaper” cat logo, symbolising the brand's agility and forward-thinking approach. In a press release accompanying the rebrand, Sir Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), explained the philosophy driving the change. He stated that the brand was inspired by its founder, Sir William Lyons, who believed that Jaguar should be “a copy of nothing.” This ethos — rooted in originality — continues to guide the company as it enters the electric age.

The new Jaguar logo

McGovern described the new Jaguar brand as “imaginative, bold, artistic, unique, and fearless,” words that reflect the company’s ambition to move beyond its traditional automotive roots. The new identity aims to present Jaguar not just as a luxury carmaker, but as a forward-thinking brand that pushes boundaries. Their commitment to originality is defintely one to start conversations — what do you think about this shift?