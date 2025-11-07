Jaideep Ahlawat: Rukma is more ruthless than Hathi Ram from Paatal Lok

Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining as the main antagonist, Rukma. At the trailer launch today, Jaideep opened up about joining the show, coming the same year as Paatal Lok 2. Jaideep

2025 has been a successful year for Jaideep, with Paatal Lok 2 releasing on January 17 and The Family Man Season 3 set to release on November 21. Jaideep shared, "I am really grateful to Raj & DK. Starting this year with Paatal Lok and ending with The Family Man with Raj & DK and one and only Manoj Bhai." Having won hearts as Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, Jaideep feels playing Rukma is a blessing.

When asked about breaking Hathi Ram's image, Jaideep said, "It wasn't difficult to step out of the role. It was challenging for the makers to separate the two characters, and they did it with the way they showed the character – be it his look or appeal."

He added, "Jitna ruthless aur befikra, Rukma show mei hai, Hathi Ram, uske aasp pass bhi nahi hai. Woh comparatively bahaut fikarmand hai. Which became one of the exciting part about playing the character."

About working with Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep said, "The excitement to work with Manoj can't be explained. Seeing him prepare for his role, how he gets into the skin of it, is exciting in its own way." The Family Man Season 3 releases on November 21, 2025.