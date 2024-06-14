Jatt & Juliet 3 trailer drops: 10 years later, magic shines on

The highly anticipated trailer of Jatt & Juliet 3 has been finally released, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming journey of laughter and romance. Produced by White Hill Studios and Speed Records, Jatt & Juliet 3 is set for a global release on June 27, promising to continue the blockbuster legacy of its predecessors under the direction of Jagdeep Sidhu

Starring actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, the film rekindles their iconic onscreen chemistry. Dosanjh says, "I started my acting career with Bajwa, so she has always been a special charm and a source of inspiration. The Jatt and Juliet franchise will always be close to my heart."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Launched on June ll at PVR Juhu, Mumbai, at an event hosted by comedian Jaspreet Singh, the trailer received enthusiastic applause from all gathered, highlighting its enduring charm. The trailer kicks off with classic Jatt and Juliet banter, setting up a heartfelt comedy. Rana Ranbir and BN Sharma return to bring their beloved characters Shampy and his father to life with their signature humour. The film also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardip Gill and social media sensation Dhuta Pindiala who delivers funny punches. The music adds to the excitement, with the title track Tu Juliet Jatt Di sung in Dosanjh's mesmerising voice. Also, the song Haye Juliet gives a sneak peek into the Jaani poetical we were promised.

Produced by White Hill Studios and Speed Records, Jatt & Juliet 3 is set for a global release on June 27, promising to continue the blockbuster legacy of its predecessors under the direction of Jagdeep Sidhu.



*partnered content



a