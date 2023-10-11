News / Htcity / Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad, Kalki Koechlin walk as models and not showstoppers

Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad, Kalki Koechlin walk as models and not showstoppers

ByAkshay Kaushal
Oct 11, 2023 01:22 PM IST

The opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI by Raw Mango saw celebrities walk as models as a part of the model lineup.

It happened for the first time in the history of Indian fashion that Bollywood actors, who usually walk as showstoppers during fashion weeks, walked alongside the models as part of their lineup, during the opening show by Raw Mango at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Kalki Koechlin, Karisma Kapoor and Saba Azad walk the ramp for Raw Mango, but not as showstoppers.
“When I told Karisma, Saba and Kalki that they were just going to be a part of the show as models and not as showstoppers, they supported the decision. Why can’t we have celebrities walk in the flow of the show and not be the showstopper? I am not here to entertain at fashion shows,” said Sanjay Garg, the creative director of Raw Mango.

The concept of having a celebrity showstopper has been a subject of debate in fashion, especially in India, as models feel they don’t get enough credit due to them. So to make actors and celebrities alongside models without hogging the spotlight is a welcome change.

“I am floored by this entire concept of Sanjay. At the end of the day, this is fashion and we are here to support that.We are here to make that difference and bring in that change which was much needed in India. And I am really happy to be a part of the opening show for Sanjay,” said actor Karisma Kapoor, who was also a part of the show.

